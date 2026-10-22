Blues’ Broberg Dubbed Franchise Defenseman Team Has Needed

Philip Broberg is wearing a letter for an entire season for the first time in his NHL career, and he has turned it up to a new level for the St. Louis Blues.

Broberg has six points in nine games for the Blues this season and has received praise from head coach Jim Montgomery for his play. “I think he’s gone from neutral to overdrive to Lamborghini style here in the last two games,” Montgomery said after the Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday.

Broberg has been the fastest skater in the NHL this season. He uses that speed to join the rush and be a weapon in the offensive end. His play has drawn high praise for his ability to fill a hole St. Louis has been looking for since the Stanley Cup win in 2019.

Philip Broberg Draws Comparisons To Alex Pietrangelo

While not the same archetype of player, Broberg has been compared to former Blues captain and Stanley Cup champion Alex Pietrangelo.

“The Blues, they needed to find themselves a franchise defenseman since Alex Pietrangelo left,” Alex Ferrario said on the Last Minute Blues Podcast. “I’ve always said that I think that Colton Parayko is a number one guy. I just don’t know if he’s that Alex Pietrangelo guy.”

Parayko has been a stalwart defenseman for St. Louis, but he never fit the mold to be an offensive-minded blue liner; Broberg does. “Philip Broberg is that Alex Pietrangelo guy, to where, when he is on the ice, the ice tilts in your favor,” Ferrario continued.

Pietrangelo always hovered around the 40 to 50 point mark during his time in St. Louis and continued that during his healthy seasons in Vegas. Broberg, in his first two seasons with the Blues, totaled 63 points. About to enter his prime, Broberg has the speed and offensive aggressiveness to be a leader on the offensive end.

Blues Put Philip Broberg Back On Power Play Unit

To start the season, Broberg was not on the power play to start the season. That decision was due to Montgomery wanting him to focus on five-on-five, in combination with the injuries to the defense.

On Tuesday night, Montgomery placed Broberg back on the first power-play unit. He was immediately rewarded. Broberg scored the game-winner on the power play in the third period.

St. Louis’ defense is still reeling from injuries to Tyler Tucker and Logan Mailloux. But in light of the Blues’ slow start, Montgomery made the call to use his best defenseman more often. Mailloux is skating but is still a while away from returning.

St. Louis dug themselves a hole, but Broberg lit a spark against the Jets. In the remaining four games of the homestand, St. Louis can kick it into high gear and get back on course.