Philip Broberg left the St. Louis Blues after a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers due to a lower-body injury, but was back at practice on Monday. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported on the Blues lines at Monday’s practice, with Broberg returning to his normal spot next to Logan Mailloux on St. Louis’ first defensive pair.

It was just under a week since the Blues had gotten their top defensive pair reunited with Mailloux’s return from injury when Broberg exited early. A concerning scenario for certain, as Broberg is the Blues’ top blue liner. Broberg’s return to the ice on Monday was a refreshing sight for Blues fans, as it seems the injury was short-lived.

Blues Head Coach Calls Broberg’s Exit A Precaution

In the third period of the Blues game against the Panthers, Broberg was hit in the back of the boot by teammate Dylan Holloway. That incident led to Broberg’s early exit from the contest.

After the game, head coach Jim Montgomery told Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic that “It was more precautionary. I think he’s good,” speaking about Broberg.

It was a 4-0 game when the Blues defenseman exited, and it was likely a decision in part due to the game’s score. Had St. Louis been within striking distance of Florida’s lead, it is possible Broberg could have fought to stay available. Nonetheless, St. Louis had fallen out of the game, and Broberg would not return.

Broberg was held out of Sunday’s practice and was designated as day-to-day. With his return on Monday, he is trending toward not missing a game. A good sign for St. Louis, as a prolonged absence of their top defenseman would have been detrimental.

Philip Broberg Is An Important Piece To St. Louis’ Offense

Despite being a defenseman, Broberg is fourth on the team in points. With 13 points in the team’s first 20 games, he sits behind the Blues’ top forward line. Holloway, Robert Thomas, and Jimmy Snuggerud all have 14 points on the season.

Broberg’s ability to join the rush and be a contributor on the offensive end has been on display this season. With three points in the last five games from Broberg, he has been a key piece in trying to jump-start the St. Louis offense.

If Broberg was to miss any time due to his recent injury it would have been a direct shot to the Blues offensive lifeline that has been thin already. In a deep Western Conference, the Blues have to get into a rhythm and have to do it fast.

With four games in six days starting on Tuesday, St. Louis is going to have to find the gritty brand of hockey they are missing.