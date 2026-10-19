Blues Defenseman Gets Encouraging Injury Update

Logan Mailloux underwent right-hand surgery at the end of September after a preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The St. Louis Blues defenseman fought Cole Smith in the first period of the Blues’ final preseason game.

Mailloux was set to be reevaluated in eight weeks after the surgery. That would put his potential return date toward the end of November or early December.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery Provides Update

Jim Montgomery spoke about Mailloux’s progress Monday following the team’s practice ahead of their second homestand of the season. “He’s a long ways away, but yeah, it’s good he’s been on the ice,” Montgomery told Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. “He was on the ice when we were gone (on the road).”

Mailloux is progressing, and it is an encouraging sign that he has been on the ice since undergoing surgery. While it might be a while longer before the Blues can get their defenseman back with the team, the Blues are getting an extended look at 2024 first-round selection Adam Jiricek.

Jiricek was recalled when the Blues lost both Mailloux and Tyler Tucker before the season began. The Blues rookie has one goal this season and is a +3. Jiricek could find himself remaining with the Blues when Mailloux returns if he continues to make strides in the right direction.

Mailloux was on track to earn a spot on the Blues roster before his injury, and general manager Alexander Steen spoke highly of the young blue liner. “Very good. He’s had a great camp,” Steen told Lou Korac. Steen continued to say that it was unfortunate timing for the Mailloux to be sidelined due to injury.

Blues Defense Shuffle In Monday’s Practice

St. Louis’ defense saw a mix-up of the pairings during Monday’s practice. Phillip Broberg was skating with Justin Barron, and Jiricek was on the second pairing with Colton Parayko.

St. Louis dropped two games on their recent road trip and are looking for a shift in momentum for their five-game homestand. Multiple odd-man rushes for Nashville put the Blues in a tough spot, as they have won just one game inside the central division this season.

After Tuesday’s morning skate, it will become clear if the Blues will truly make a shift in their defense pairings. St. Louis could opt to shake up the system to light a fire in their group and shake off their tough start to the season.

When Mailloux returns, he could slide back into the rotation for St. Louis and deepen their blue line with a little more offensive playmaking capability.