Blues Forward Buchnevich Returns To St. Louis For Birth Of Child

St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is returning to St. Louis for the birth of his child, the team announced on Thursday. There is no current plan for his return to the lineup, but an update will be provided when available.

Buchnevich has quietly gotten back on track for St. Louis despite just one goal. He has four assists this season, three of them in the Blues’ win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Can Buchnevich Get Back To A Point-Per-Game Player?

When the Blues brought in Buchnevich in the 2021-22 season, he was a 26-year-old winger needing a change of scenery from the New York Rangers. He clicked instantly, scoring 30 goals and 46 assists in his first season with St. Louis. A slight drop in production the following season, but he played in 10 fewer games, making the 9-point difference insignificant.

It was the following three seasons where a decline truly started. Buchnevich was able to climb past the 20-goal threshold in each season, but his assists dipped, and he fell below a point per game.

Through six games, Buchnevich has five points, just one goal, but he has a positive plus-minus and four assists. If the Blues want to return to the playoffs, Buchnevich does not have to be a true point-per-game player, but if he can get back over the 60-point mark this season, it would be a strong start.

Blues Forward Lines Shuffle With Absence Of Buchnevich

The St. Louis Blues called up Dylan Peterson ahead of their game in Ottawa on Tuesday night, and he will remain in the projected lines for Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Zachary Dean is expected to slot into the third line to replace Buchnevich until he returns after celebrating the birth of his child.

Dean has played in two games for St. Louis and has yet to record a point this season. He also played in nine games with the Blues in the 2023-24 season, where he again did not record a point. The Blues forward looks to get onto the score sheet for the first time in his career on Thursday night.

Dean will be surrounded by Jake Neighbours and Dalibor Dvorsky on the Blues’ third line. Both Neighbours and Dvorsky have yet to record an assist this season, but they have scored three and two goals, respectively.

The top-six remain the same as the Blues’ second line of Mason McTavish, Connor McMichael, and Jonatan Berggren continue to lead the offensive charge for St. Louis.

The Blues have two road games left on the road trip before heading back to St. Louis for a five-game home stand where Buchnevich could return to the lineup.