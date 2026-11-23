At the forefront of the St. Louis Blues‘ offensive explosion was Robert Thomas. St. Louis scored 26 goals and went 4-0, capped by a shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers. Thomas had 10 points in the Blues’ four games last week, including two goals and three consecutive three-point games.

Following his red-hot week, Thomas was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. It was a historic week for the Blues captain as his eight assists vaulted him into sole possession of third place on the Blues all-time leaderboard in the category. He passed former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo in Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Blues Captain Leads Offensive Charge

Thomas led the charge with 10 points, and the rest of the team followed suit. 17 different Blues recorded a point in the last four games, and 13 scored a goal.

An offensive explosion that was not purely one player’s contribution. Up and down the lineup, St. Louis was scoring in bunches. Thomas was on the score sheet the most, but directly behind him was Jake Neighbours, who tied a franchise record with five assists in Saturday night’s game.

In the Blues’ previous four games, they had scored just five goals. After line shuffling and a wake-up call from head coach Jim Montgomery, St. Louis had nine players averaging a point per game or more on their four-game win streak.

Thomas had not had back-to-back three-point games since April of last season. Over the last three seasons, he has only done it three times, both of the previous years coming in the second half. This season, he put it together early, and the Blues hope to ride the momentum in a tough Western Conference.

Blues Getting Hot At The Right Time

Thomas isn’t the only Blues player catching fire. Neighbours had nine points over the last week as well after moving up to the top line. With three games remaining in November, St. Louis welcomes the Dallas Stars into town on Black Friday.

Before the huge Central Division clash, the Blues first head to New York to take on the New York Islanders, who currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division. Two tough matchups await the Blues as they look to keep the streak going and solidify themselves in a vicious Central Division race.

After a rocky beginning to the season, the Blues’ offense is now showing its teeth and not backing down. The only worry that remains is that, during the four-game winning streak, St. Louis has allowed 18 goals. If St. Louis can batten down the hatches between the pipes and continue to boat race teams on the other end, St. Louis could find themselves as a dark-horse Stanley Cup contender.