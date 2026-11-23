The St. Louis Blues took down the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night for their fourth straight victory in a come-from-behind shootout thriller.

The Blues won the contest 5-4, capped by another impressive offensive performance against the third-best NHL team this season.

St. Louis has caught fire as of late, taking down back-to-back teams with 30 or more points as they climb the Central Division standings.

Currently with the second-longest active winning streak, St. Louis will have a good chance to extend it against the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

The Impressive Comeback

The Blues fell to a 4-1 deficit five minutes into the third period, in what seemed like it would be the end of their winning streak.

However, the team never gave up, scoring three goals to equalize in the last 10 minutes of the contest, capped by a Jimmy Snuggerud rebound with four minutes remaining.

After a scoreless overtime, the game headed to a shootout, where Connor McDavid and Jake Neighbours would trade goals before McTavish scored the eventual winner.

St. Louis continues to overcome adversity, looking more like a dangerous team in the Central by the day.

Coming off a nine-goal performance against the New Jersey Devils and a three-goal comeback win against the Oilers, the Blues have shown they can put on a show against the best.

When asked about the impressive comeback victory, head coach Jim Montgomery credited it to their other smaller comebacks earlier in the year.

“Obviously this is the biggest one, but if the little (comebacks) don’t happen, you don’t believe you can do more,” Montgomery said. “And now, the belief is pretty strong about what we can accomplish when we all do it together.”

As St. Louis continues to catch fire, its offense keeps getting the job done in the gritty victories.

Blues Offense Stays Hot

During their four-game winning streak, St. Louis has averaged 5.4 goals, tallying 27 total.

Moving them to 10th in the NHL in goals for per game (3.33), the Blues’ offense has become their key identity.

During their impressive streak, Jimmy Snuggerud has led the way for the first line, with four goals and six points in his last four games.

The 22-year-old is continuing to grow in his third season with the St. Louis Blues, coming off a 51-point season and on pace for 70 this year.

Putting in work alongside him, Robert Thomas has continued to help the Blues unselfishly.

Through their winning streak, Thomas has notched eight assists, with 10 total points through their last four games.

Thomas finds himself on pace for 66 assists this season, which would clear his previous career-high of 60.

Continuing to dominate offensively, the Blues will need to maintain this scoring output to compete against the other Central Division powerhouses this season.