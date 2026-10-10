NHL Injury Report: Dube, Teravainen, Trudeau and Horvat

The latest NHL injury report features several teams waiting for clarity on injured players, with the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and New York Islanders all facing lineup questions.

Dillon Dube is undergoing further evaluation after a concerning collision, Teuvo Teravainen remains sidelined after leaving Chicago’s game against St. Louis, William Trudeau has been placed on injured reserve, and Bo Horvat is still being evaluated after taking a hit to the head.

Here is the latest on all four players and what their respective teams need to consider moving forward.

Dillon Dube Undergoes MRI After Neck Injury

The St. Louis Blues are taking a cautious approach with Dube after the forward suffered a neck injury during Thursday’s overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Dube went headfirst into the boards early in the game following a collision with San Jose forward Will Smith. Remarkably, he stayed in the contest and scored a shorthanded goal in the third period before the team began evaluating the injury more closely.

Coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that Dube was undergoing an MRI and was doubtful for Saturday’s matchup against Columbus. The Blues later confirmed on Saturday that Dube will hit the NHL injury report, missing roughly eight weeks.

Zach Dean is a potential replacement for Dube, though the organization may end up calling up someone like Otto Stenberg to get a longer look at the NHL level.

Teuvo Teravainen on NHL Injury Report for Blackhawks

Chicago is also waiting for clarity on Teravainen, who left the Blackhawks’ 4-2 win over the Blues on Tuesday and did not return.

The veteran forward appeared to sustain a lower-body injury while pursuing a loose puck. He had just recorded an assist on Anton Frondell’s goal before leaving the game, and he was subsequently ruled out of Chicago’s trip to face the New York Islanders.

Head coach Jeff Blashill previously said the team expected to know more within a couple of days. He’s listed as day-to-day on the current NHL injury report. The Blackhawks will be hopeful he can come back and take up a spot, following Frank Nazar’s two-game suspension.

William Trudeau Placed on NHL Injury Report

The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman Trudeau on injured reserve after he suffered an upper-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Trudeau left the game and did not return after logging just 4:39 of ice time. Nashville announced Friday that he is considered week-to-week, meaning he is expected to miss more than just a game or two.

The 23-year-old had made Nashville’s opening-night roster after being claimed off waivers during the preseason. His landing on the NHL injury report opens the door for newly acquired Jayden Struble to fill in.

The week-to-week designation provides a rough outlook, he will be out at least until October 22.

Bo Horvat’s Status Remains Uncertain for Islanders

The Islanders are still waiting for a clearer update on Horvat after he was injured late in Thursday’s 4-1 win over Chicago.

Horvat took a hit to the head from Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar and was removed from the game by concussion spotters. He had scored twice before the incident, making his potential absence a significant concern for New York’s offense.

As of Friday’s update, Horvat remained under evaluation and his status for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay was unknown. Nazar received a two-game suspension for the hit.

The latest NHL injury report showed Horvat was on the ice for the Islanders’ morning skate on Saturday. So, it seems he could be ready for the tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning.