Maple Leafs Announce Passing of Former AGM Bill Watters

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the passing of former assistant general manager Bill Watters, who died at age 83.

Watters, who was born on June 29, 1943, passed away on November 15, 2026. He served 12 years as a member of the team’s front office.

Maple Leafs Announce Death of Bill Watters

In a sad social media post revealing the news, the Maple Leafs organization revealed that Watters had passed away on Sunday at age 83.

Maple Leafs senior advisor Mats Sundin shared the following statement about Watters’ passing:

“The Maple Leafs are saddened to hear about the passing of Bill Watters. As a longtime member of the team’s front office, Bill was an important part of my time as a player with the Maple Leafs and someone I will remember with affection. Bill cared deeply about the Leafs, the City of Toronto, and the people around him. Personally, his support and kindness meant a great deal to me and I will always cherish the relationship we fostered during our time together. On behalf of the Maple Leafs organization, I would like to express our sincere condolences to Bill’s family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be missed.”

Bill Watters NHL Career

Watters, who was born in Orillia, Ontario, was originally a football player and was drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in the 1964 CFL Draft. However, his football career was cut short by a knee injury, and he got into the hockey management world instead, working as a broadcaster, player agent, and then front-office manager. He worked as an assistant general manager for the Maple Leafs from 1991 to 2003 before moving over to the media side of things, where he was a host on the popular “Leafs Lunch” broadcast, among other radio shows that he hosted.

Watters loved the Maple Leafs and he was a popular figure during his time with the team both in a management role and during his time in the media.

We at Heavy express our sympathies to the family of Bill Watters for his sad death, and Toronto hockey fans thank him for everything he did.