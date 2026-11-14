Toronto Maple Leafs Reveal Anthony Stolarz News Before Oilers Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs are struggling immensely as of late.

The Maple Leafs have lost each of their last five games on home ice. With this, Toronto now has an 8-11-2 record and are seventh in the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs will be looking to get back in the win column against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. This will not be an easy task, as the Oilers have been excellent to start the campaign.

Now, the Maple Leafs have made an announcement about Anthony Stolarz ahead of the game.

Toronto Maple Leafs Reveal Anthony Stolarz News

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Stolarz will be Toronto’s starting goalie for their game against the Oilers.

Stolarz starting for Toronto comes after he allowed four goals on 25 shots against the Minnesota Wild in his last start on Nov. 12.

Stolarz will now be aiming to put together a strong performance and get Toronto back in the win column against the Oilers.

Looking at Stolarz

Stolarz has appeared in eight games this season with the Maple Leafs. During them, he has posted a 5-3-0 record, a 2.90 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage.

Stolarz has had some strong moments this season for Toronto. For example, in his three starts from Oct. 20 to Oct. 31, he had a .929 save percentage or better in each of them.

It will now be intriguing to see if he can have a strong performance for Toronto against the Oilers from here.