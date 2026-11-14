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Toronto Maple Leafs Reveal Anthony Stolarz News Before Oilers Game

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Toronto Maple Leafs v Vancouver Canucks
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VANCOUVER, CANADA - OCTOBER 31: Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs sprays water on his face during the second period of their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on October 31, 2026 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Verity Griffin/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are struggling immensely as of late.

The Maple Leafs have lost each of their last five games on home ice. With this, Toronto now has an 8-11-2 record and are seventh in the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs will be looking to get back in the win column against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. This will not be an easy task, as the Oilers have been excellent to start the campaign.

Now, the Maple Leafs have made an announcement about Anthony Stolarz ahead of the game.

Toronto Maple Leafs Reveal Anthony Stolarz News

New Jersey Devils v Toronto Maple Leafs
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – NOVEMBER 08: Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs stretches prior to the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena on November 08, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Stolarz will be Toronto’s starting goalie for their game against the Oilers.

Stolarz starting for Toronto comes after he allowed four goals on 25 shots against the Minnesota Wild in his last start on Nov. 12.

Stolarz will now be aiming to put together a strong performance and get Toronto back in the win column against the Oilers.

Looking at Stolarz

Buffalo Sabres v Toronto Maple Leafs
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – OCTOBER 15: Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs walks to the locker room following warm-up prior to the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena on October 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Stolarz has appeared in eight games this season with the Maple Leafs. During them, he has posted a 5-3-0 record, a 2.90 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage.

Stolarz has had some strong moments this season for Toronto. For example, in his three starts from Oct. 20 to Oct. 31, he had a .929 save percentage or better in each of them.

It will now be intriguing to see if he can have a strong performance for Toronto against the Oilers from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Maple Leafs Reveal Anthony Stolarz News Before Oilers Game

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