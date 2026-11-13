Maple Leafs Set Dismal Mark Not Seen In Over Three Decades

The Toronto Maple Leafs are officially in a funk, having lost their fifth straight game thanks to Thursday’s setback at home against the Minnesota Wild.

And in doing so, they set an abysmal record that hadn’t been seen in generations of fans dating back to 1990-91.

Not only was the loss their fifth straight, but it was also the fifth consecutive regulation loss on home ice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Set A Dismal Mark Not Seen In Decades With Their Latest Loss

For the first time since the 1990-91 season, the Maple Leafs have lost five straight regulation games on home ice as reported by Leafs Insider David Alter.

“First time since the 1990-91 season that the Leafs have lost 5 straight home games in regulation time,” Alter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “If you are old enough to remember that season, those were some dark times.”

Immediately, the responses were what one would expect from a clearly frustrated Maple Leafs fan base.

One fan said, “Fire, everybody start with Keith Pelley, and then Hiller. Then blow it up.”

This fan said, “Yeah thanks Dave, we know.. Miserable franchise.. Feels like not much has changed since then.. only priority for this organization is not winning. Really fooled me during those early Matthews era.”

“Indeed, but Not long after the blockbuster deal for Douggie was made! In this era, Nylander = Leeman, and Cassidy = Burns. Just think Willy is checked out right now and doesn’t want to play for this guy,” exclaimed another fan.

This fan wrote, “did the GM at the time threw away two first round picks for bottom 6 and botto pairing like laughton and carlo”

And finally, this fan said, “I remember Until Mr. Fletcher pulled off the 10 player Gilmour trade with the Flames And got us possibly the best coach we ever had, in the late HOFer, Pat Burns.”

Matt Boldy Scored A Hat Trick Against The Maple Leafs

The Wild were powered by a hat trick from forward Matt Boldy, who led the way offensively for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Auston Matthews and Zack MacEwen countered with goals for the Maple Leafs.

Anthony Stolarz was beaten four times on the 25 shots that he faced.