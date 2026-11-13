Maple Leafs’ Jim Hiller’s Blunt Take On William Nylander

While he may be on pace to reach over 40 goals scored this season, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has produced just one tally over his last four contests, which have all been Maple Leafs losses.

One of the players that the Maple Leafs look to for offensive production is forward William Nylander, who is paid handsomely to produce points. However, he has only a single point in each of his last four games, all of which have been Leafs losses.

How is head coach Jim Hiller assessing his play amidst both his and the club’s recent skid?

Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Jim Hiller Speaks Bluntly On William Nylander’s Slump

Head coach Jim Hiller, who previously oversaw Nylander under Mike Babcock as an assistant coach on Toronto’s staff, said that he’s trying to support him as best he can during his slump.

“I’ve been trying to support him as best I can, really,” Hiller said. “I think he’s trying. I think what happens to a lot of us is we get in our own head a little bit. He wants to do well for the team. His heart’s in the right place.”

“He knows he’s not playing his best,” he continued. “That’s obvious, and he wants to. We’ve just got to help him try to clear it out, free himself, and get him out there just skating and playing.”

Meanwhile, Hiller said that the mood amongst the players is positive despite the losing skid and sliding down in the standings.

“I would say it’s good based on the circumstances,” Hiller said. “It can’t be great based on losing. We’re not in here and everybody’s laughing and joking and dancing to the music. But understanding where we’re at, digging ourselves a deeper hole mentally and emotionally, will not help us. That’s what I know. The guys are positive.”

William Nylander Doesn’t Appear Bothered By The Slump

When asked about his goal scoring slump, Nylander said that he’s faced doubts throughout his career and that he doesn’t believe that it’s a serious drought.

“I’ve been here for 10 years,” he said. “I mean, people have been saying I’m going to get traded for the majority of it, so it is what it is.”

“Slump? I mean, I scored against Montreal [on Saturday],” he continued. “So, it’s not that slumpy. Yeah, I want to score, I want to produce, but having a tough time finding those chances. I mean, it’s tough when I don’t have the puck on my stick to do anything offensively, so that’s where you got to start.”

Nylander, who has been on the ice for more even strength goals against than any other forward in the NHL, said that he wants to have the puck on his stick more.

“I got to try to get the puck more on my stick,” Nylander said. “I mean, I’m skating around there with no puck on my stick, so that makes it hard to generate. But, I mean, you know, trying to work without the puck, that’s what you can do when you don’t have the puck on your stick.”