Maple Leafs Get Encouraging Update on $60 Million Star From NHL Insider

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been dealing with a growing number of injuries during a difficult stretch of the season. However, the team received some encouraging news regarding veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Rielly suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens and was subsequently ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

With Toronto already dealing with significant injuries across its roster, the loss of another important defenseman raised concerns about how long he might be sidelined.

Fortunately, NHL insider Darren Dreger has provided a promising update.

According to Dreger, Rielly’s injury is not believed to be serious, and the 32-year-old could return to action after approximately one week.

The development would be welcome news for a Maple Leafs team looking to reverse its recent struggles.

NHL Insider Provides Encouraging Morgan Rielly Injury Update

During a November 9 appearance on TSN 1050’s First Up, Dreger addressed Rielly’s condition and offered an optimistic assessment of his recovery timeline.

The insider characterized the injury as a minor muscle strain, suggesting that Rielly should not require an extended absence.

“Don’t expect things to drag out too long,” Dreger said. “He’s in a category of day-to-day, so he should be back shortly…about a week.”

Dreger’s comments were also highlighted in November 9 coverage from Toronto Hockey Daily.

Although the timeline is encouraging, the Maple Leafs have not confirmed exactly when Rielly will return.

The veteran defenseman exited Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Montreal after playing just 5:45.

He did not return to the contest and subsequently missed Toronto’s 4-0 defeat against New Jersey on Sunday.

Before the injury, Rielly had appeared in all 18 of the Maple Leafs’ games this season, recording 12 assists while averaging 19:31 of ice time.

His offensive contributions have been particularly valuable for Toronto, which has struggled to find consistent production during its recent losing stretch.

Rielly is currently in the fifth season of the eight-year, $60 million contract extension he signed in October 2021.

While Dreger’s update suggests his absence could be brief, Toronto will try to manage the situation carefully rather than rush an important veteran back into action.

Maple Leafs Desperate for Reinforcements Amid Recent Struggles

Rielly’s potential return would provide some much-needed stability for a Toronto team that has been battling injuries and disappointing results.

The Maple Leafs have lost six of their last seven games, including Sunday’s shutout defeat against New Jersey.

Rielly is not the only important player dealing with an injury.

Forward Jack Roslovic missed Sunday’s matchup with a lower-body issue, while Colton Sissons also suffered an injury during the game.

Veteran defenseman Chris Tanev was held out against the Devils for planned maintenance, further limiting Toronto’s options on the blue line.

Following Sunday’s defeat, captain Auston Matthews acknowledged the challenges facing the team.

Matthews emphasized that players must find ways to contribute more while the roster is shorthanded.

The Maple Leafs will look to get back on track against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday before hosting the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Whether Rielly will be available for either matchup remains to be seen.

At the very least, Dreger’s update gives Leafs fans hope that one of their stars could be returning to the ice sooner rather than later.

Given the team’s recent struggles, this is definitely welcome news.