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What Happened to Morgan Rielly? Why Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Left Game With Injury

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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates in warmups prior to a game against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on September 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t enter this season with the best defensive depth.

They also entered this season with speculation about whether Morgan Rielly could be a trade candidate.

Those things sort of work opposite of each other — trading Rielly wouldn’t help the depth on the blue line, but Rielly’s play isn’t necessarily at the top notch that the Leafs would want from one of their best defensemen.

Under the radar, though, Rielly has actually been better of late:

Regardless, that’s all moot on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs will just be hoping that Rielly is OK so they can figure out whatever has to come next.

Right now, he’s injured.

What Happened to Morgan Rielly?

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 28: Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs takes the ice during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on October 28, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Morgan Rielly left Saturday night’s game with an injury.

He was eventually ruled out with a lower-body injury.

Rielly played 5:45 before being ruled out.

On his last shift, he was spotted heading down the tunnel to the locker room after leaving the ice, but it wasn’t immediately clear what had happened while he was out there to get hurt.

All that was known for sure was that the Maple Leafs put out an official post on their social media channels ruling Rielly out.

Morgan Rielly Injury History

Rielly missed one game midway through last season due to a lower-body injury that initially had him termed “day-to-day.”

The problem with hockey injury tracking is there’s basically no way to know if one injury is like a past one or not.

With Rielly, Leafs fans will wait to hear more after the game or in the days ahead before making any great judgments about what might come next.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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