Pathway to Nikita Kucherov Trade Is Now Possible for Maple Leafs

Shockwaves were sent throughout the National Hockey League last week when it was revealed that Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov informed the club that he wanted to be traded and would not sign a new contract.

Kucherov has since said that he’s frustrated over what he felt was a lack of communication and respect from Bolts management rather than money.

Since then, speculation has continued to build as to which team Kucherov could potentially land with if he’s ultimately dealt, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have been included among those teams.

Naturally, Lightning fans (and the club’s management) are hoping that they’ll get Kucherov to change his mind. But according to Kucherov’s agent Dan Milstein, that ship has sailed.

Pathway For Toronto Maple Leafs To Acquire Nikita Kucherov Open After Comments From Agent

According to comments made recently by Kucherov’s agent Dan Milstein, his client doesn’t plan on changing his mind about his recent explosive trade request.

“I can’t say anything bad about (GM) Julien (BriseBois),” Milstein said. “I believe we’re on very good terms, we’ve done business for a very long time and he’s done a very good job, he’s been very successful with his job for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the years. But looking back at this past summer, I wish him and I did things a little bit different. And I’ll just leave it at that, guys. But things went horribly wrong, beyond repair at this point in time, and it’s unfortunate, but at the conclusion of the season, it’s time to move on.”

This essentially confirms Kucherov has made up his mind and believes the best course of action for his hockey career is to join a new team by next fall.

Those recent comments will certainly be on the radar of Maple Leafs GM John Chayka, who has already made several meaningful changes to the organization since taking over, including acquiring a pair of Kucherov’s former Lightning teammates, Nick Paul and Darren Raddysh.

Both Nick Paul And Darren Raddysh Would Love Nikita Kucherov To Join Toronto

Paul and Raddysh, both of whom spent several years in Tampa Bay alongside Kucherov, both admitted they were surprised that he said he’d be moving on, but would absolutely welcome him on the Maple Leafs.

“That would be unbelievable to get him. He’s easily one of the best players in the world. And the way he goes about his business, I think it would be awesome to have him,” Raddysh said.

“You know, I’d open my arms pretty wide to have him join,” Raddysh continued. “But, yeah, to add him to this group would be awesome.”

“It’s hard to look into those things. You never know what’s really going to happen,” Paul added. “But, I mean, he’s a great player, and that’d be great.”