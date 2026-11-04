Maple Leafs Face Growing Concern Over Veteran Forward’s Mysterious Ailment

One of the moves that new Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka made during the massive summer of changes and overhaul was signing veteran forward Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Roslovic joined his third team in as many seasons, and so far, has performed well with the Maple Leafs, having scored eight goals with 10 assists in the early goings of the season, a 40-goal pace over the course of a full campaign.

However, after scoring both goals in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday evening, head coach Jim Hiller indicated that there’s “something” going on with him health wise and didn’t elaborate much further, sparking some concern.

Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Jack Roslovic Is Going Through “Something” Health Wise, Per Jim Hiller

According to head coach Jim Hiller, Roslovic is going through something health wise, but he didn’t offer more details.

“Something’s going on. I don’t think it’s too serious. He’s spending some time with the trainers,” he said. “I don’t even know, frankly.”

Roslovic’s two goals on Tuesday night extended his career-best point streak to seven games, something that Hiller was pleased to see.

“I like to see him finishing and scoring like he is, but what’s stood out for me is just his puck pursuit, his skating, his hardness, his forecheck, where he disrupts pucks long enough for Auston to arrive or Cowboy to arrive and then make a play out of that,” Hiller said.

“He’s done a great job getting in and disrupting their breakouts. The goals and everything are great, but he’s skating. If you look at it, you don’t do that if you’re not skating.”

Whether or not Roslovic is available to play in Toronto’s next contest against the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens remains to be seen.

Jack Roslovic Is Playing In His First Season With The Maple Leafs

Roslovic, who was taken in the first round (25th overall pick) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2015 NHL Draft, joined the American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose in 2016-17 before making his NHL debut with the Jets in April 2017; he also led all Moose scorers with 48 points.

After another AHL stint to begin 2017-18, Roslovic earned a Jets call-up and scored his first NHL goal against Anaheim. He became a full-time NHL player the following season, recording 24 points in 77 games and a three-goal performance against the Ducks.

Following the 2019-20 season, Roslovic requested a trade and sat out while awaiting a new contract. Winnipeg eventually dealt him and Patrik Laine to the Columbus Blue Jackets in January 2021 for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a draft pick. Roslovic responded with a career-best 34 points in 48 games.

Columbus traded him to the New York Rangers in March 2024. He later signed with Carolina, then the Edmonton Oilers , before joining the Maple Leafs with the aforementioned two-year deal this summer.