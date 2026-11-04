Leafs’ Jim Hiller Speaks Bluntly On Sergei Bobrovsky’s Performance Vs. Mammoth

The Toronto Maple Leafs were back on home ice on Tuesday evening to host the Utah Mammoth, hoping to earn their second straight win following their 4-2 win over the struggling Vancouver Canucks on the road.

However, it was the Mammoth who ultimately held on for a 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, dealing Toronto their seventh regulation setback of the 2026-27 campaign.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who was back between the pipes following his rough outing against the Seattle Kraken last week, played well enough to give his teammates a chance to win, but took the loss despite making 33 saves on the 36 shots he faced.

Toronto Maple Leafs Coach Jim Hiller Speaks Bluntly On Sergei Bobrovsky’s Performance

Following the contest, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller credited Bobrovsky with doing enough to give his teammates a chance to win the game, which was the opposite of his performance against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

“I think we’ve talked about it,” Hiller said of Bobrovsky. “He’s just the ultimate pro and dialed right into his game. He has a lot of self-confidence and self-belief, as he should — one of the greatest goalies to ever play in the league.”

“He just carries on and does his business. I’m not surprised at all that he was out there giving us a chance tonight.”

Zack Phillips Defended Bobrovsky’s Performance

According to Daily Faceoff Toronto insider Zack Phillips, the Maple Leafs “wasted” a good performance by Bobrovsky against the Mammoth.

“It’s a waste of a Bobrovsky game,” Phillips said. “We spent the last week complaining about what happened to Sergei Bobrovsky and the performances that he put together for this team. And he had a fantastic night for you here tonight against the Utah Mammoth.”

“If it wasn’t for Sergei Bobrovsky, this thing could have been 5 or 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, whatever. Maybe the Leafs still pot a couple. But it would have been heavily in the Utah Mammoth’s favor after two periods if not for Sergei Bobrovsky here tonight.”

“And the Maple Leafs pissed it away. And most of it is because they decided tonight that they were only going to play one period.”