Former Maple Leafs Goalie James Reimer Gets Bad News

Last month, the New York Rangers, who have been completely decimated by goaltending injuries this season, decided to sign former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer to a PTO through their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Reimer performed well in the AHL and was soon signed to a contract by the Rangers. However, his first start at Madison Square Garden in a Rangers uniform was a nightmare, as he allowed goals on each of the first two shots he faced and was eventually pulled after just 20 minutes.

And now, his time in the NHL, barring another injury, could be over, as the Rangers placed him on waivers.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Goaltender James Reimer Placed On Waivers By Rangers

The Rangers, who announced that backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was about to begin a rehabilitation assignment with the Wolf Pack after recovering from an injury that kept him out for multiple weeks, placed Reimer on waivers.

But according to Rangers beat writer Mollie Walker, the plan is for him to serve as backup to Dylan Garand for Thursday evening’s contest at home against the visiting divisional rival Philadelphia Flyers.

“Also James Reimer has been placed on waivers. He will still backup Dylan Garand tonight, but this is next step in Joonas Korpisalo impending return,” Walker wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his only NHL game this season, Reimer allowed three goals on eight shots against the Los Angeles Kings in 20 minutes for a ghastly 9.00 goals-against average and a .625 save percentage.

The Rangers Welcomed Reimer’s Veteran Presence

Reimer, who has 540 games of NHL experience, was a valuable veteran addition to the Rangers’ dressing room in the words of head coach Mike Sullivan.

“He has a body of work in the League, has proven to be a very competent goalie and given the circumstance that we’re in, I think (general manager Chris Drury) felt like he could give us some help in in that regard,” Sullivan said via NHL.com. “Dylan has had a heavy workload, so we’re trying to assimilate ‘Rimes’ into the mix here. We’ll talk with the coaches, (goaltending coach Jeff Malcolm) and Rimes and figure out a game plan.”

Reimer had been signed to a one-year, $850,000 contract.