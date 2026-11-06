Maple Leafs Have Intriguing Link to Capitals Trade Target

One of the narratives surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs this season is GM John Chayka’s desire to look to make the team get younger.

But finding younger pieces with a relatively high ceiling and at a reasonable price point is hardly an easy endeavor.

Nevertheless, there might just be one such player available at this moment: Ivan Miroshnichenko of the Washington Capitals.

The 22-year-old has been involved in trade talk early this season amid an apparent logjam in Washington’s forward group. That situation has opened discussion about which teams may be looking to bring in the former first-round pick.

In Toronto’s case, there is an interesting link that could make Miroshnichenko a potential Maple Leafs target. The Russian forward’s agent is Dan Milstein. Milstein also represents Kirill Marchenko and Artur Akhtyamov.

That situation alone could give the Maple Leafs a step up in a potential deal for Miroshnichenko. The familiarity between Milstein and Chayka could be what makes Toronto a plausible landing spot for a guy who’s looking for significant NHL playing time.

It’s worth noting that there’s nothing imminent. In fact, there isn’t even any inkling at the moment that the Leafs and Caps have spoken about Miroshnichenko. But one has to think that it might just be a matter of time.

Miroshnichenko Could Give the Maple Leafs Another Versatile Forward

The biggest appeal of Ivan Miroshnichenko is his versatility. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound winger can play on either side, giving the Maple Leafs some flexibility throughout their forward lineup. He’s also shown that he can produce offensively, recording 14 goals and 34 points in 41 AHL games with the Hershey Bears last season.

The challenge would be finding him consistent playing time in Toronto. The Maple Leafs already have several forwards competing for roster spots, and bringing in another young winger doesn’t automatically solve that problem. However, much like Easton Cowan, Miroshnichenko could benefit from regular third-line minutes while working his way toward a potential top-six role.

That could be an appealing long-term proposition for Toronto. Rather than relying exclusively on established veterans, the organization could add a younger forward with some offensive upside and room to develop. Miroshnichenko isn’t necessarily a finished product, but his combination of size, versatility and scoring ability makes him an interesting target.

Toronto Would Have Some Financial and Trade Obstacles

Of course, getting Miroshnichenko out of Washington won’t necessarily be easy. The Capitals aren’t likely to give up on a 22-year-old former first-round pick for peanuts, particularly with his offensive potential and relatively affordable contract situation.

Toronto could therefore have to part with a higher draft pick or potentially a solid roster player to make something happen. That’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, but the Maple Leafs would need to be comfortable with the price and confident that Miroshnichenko can develop into a regular NHL contributor.

There is also the financial side of things. Toronto has very little cap flexibility heading into next season, and taking on another contract without creating some breathing room could become a problem. The Maple Leafs would likely need to move a player with term remaining on his contract to accommodate Miroshnichenko and maintain some flexibility elsewhere.

That’s where this gets interesting. Toronto could use another young forward with upside, but it can’t afford to sacrifice too much draft capital or make its cap situation even more complicated in the process.

If the Capitals are willing to entertain a reasonable offer, Miroshnichenko could be an intriguing addition. The Maple Leafs just need to make sure the acquisition doesn’t create more problems than it solves.