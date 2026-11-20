The Winnipeg Jets are actively looking to make a fairly significant trade. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, however, is not necessarily looking to add a star player to make a playoff push. After all, Winnipeg is currently sixth in the Central Division, despite winning seven of their last 10 games. Instead, the Jets are trying to offload a struggling star player.

TSN’s Darren Dreger is reporting that Winnipeg is attempting to trade Nino Niederreiter. According to the NHL insider, Cheveldayoff “continues to try and drum up some interest” in the 34-year-old forward. The news regarding the veteran is hardly surprising. The winger is currently without a point in 11 games so far this season. He previously picked up 37 points just two seasons ago.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel has even made the star a healthy scratch in recent weeks. In fact, Niederreiter has played in just one game since November 3. His lone appearance since then came against the dismal Chicago Blackhawks on November 14. The struggling veteran, however, played just over seven minutes on the night, despite the game going to a shootout.

The Winnipeg Jets previously acquired Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in 2023 for a second-round draft pick. Later that year, the veteran inked a three-year, $12 million ($4 million AAV) extension with the club. After initially being productive in Winnipeg, the winger has since managed to rack up 19 total points in his last 72 games with the Jets. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Winnipeg Jets Looking to Shed Nino Niederreiter’s Salary Before He Becomes a Free Agent

Dreger is not the only prominent reporter linking Niederreiter with a potential move away from the Winnipeg Jets. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently included the veteran forward in his NHL trade board. According to the fellow insider, the winger needs a change of scenery to help get his career back on track. Despite the star’s issues, the reporter believes several NHL teams will register some interest in him.

“He’s been a frequent healthy scratch and didn’t register a point in any of his first eight games this season,” claims Johnston. “Niederreiter is a big winger who built his career on being a middle-of-the-lineup scoring threat. He’s a good skater and carries little risk for any acquiring team as a pending UFA.”

Assuming the Winnipeg Jets can offload Niederreiter, they will have some extra funds to work with. According to PuckPedia.com, Cheveldayoff currently has just over $5.5 million in projected cap space. Shedding the struggling star’s salary, at least most of it, would allow the Jets to make a substantial move in the future.

Winnipeg GM is Trying to Make his Roster More Youthful

Niederreiter is expected to become the latest Winnipeg Jets veteran to leave town. The club recently sent superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils after the American requested a trade. Winnipeg also opted to offload Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn before last season’s trade deadline.

The recent series of moves has helped the Jets get younger. In fact, Winnipeg had the second-oldest roster during the 2025-26 campaign. Nevertheless, they now have the 14th-youngest team in the NHL. Trading Niederreiter, the team’s oldest current player, would help make the Jets even younger.