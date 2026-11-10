Connor Hellebuyck Details Reasons For Departing Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck meant it when he said he wanted to be a Winnipeg Jet for life. However, a lot has changed for the renowned goaltender since he made that commitment to the Jets. He signed an 8-year, $59.10 million contract on Oct. 9, 2024.

While the on-ice play for the Jets was not up to par last season, the taste of success at the Olympics was enough to start shifting his mindset toward potentially continuing his career elsewhere.

Then came his trade request this offseason. That threw a wrinkle in Winnipeg’s plans and put his name atop NHL headlines for several months.

He was then met with trade rumors and even death threats. Before being moved to the New Jersey Devils, Hellebuyck stated he needed to make a decision that was best for his family.

“There are a few moments that I don’t want to see happen again. Moreover, it is more than just online death threats, and I’m going to ask that you please respect my privacy and my family’s privacy. I won’t go any deeper than that. Also, there is more that made me and my family uncomfortable, on top of some uncertainty with my career. I felt that a change of scenery was what was best,” Hellebuyck said to reporters in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

“With all of the uncertainty I was experiencing, there was some moments and some things that happened to my family that, for me, crossed the line. Additionally, as a husband and a father I felt made that decision very certain. I needed to be a good husband and father and do what’s best for my family and my career.”

Devils not starting Hellebuyck in return to Winnipeg

The MVP-caliber goalie is 14 days into being on his new team, and the first decision he disagrees on is playing in his return to Winnipeg.

New Jersey Devils General Manager Sunny Mehta released a statement following Hellebuyck’s fifth straight win on Sunday. He explained why he would not want the goalie to play tonight.

“They handle their business differently than what I’m used to. When I went in there and said my piece, I said I felt it was my duty to play in this game. I want to play. I had a good conversation with the coach and Sunny. I left that conversation understanding where they’re at and why they’re making their decision. I respect it,” Hellebuyck said.

Hellebuyck’s feelings about Winnipeg

The 33-year-old understands the animosity that has surrounded him all the way to this point. His former coach Scott Arniel even thought Hellebuyck gave up on the Jets when he asked for a trade out of Winnipeg.

Regardless, Hellebuyck is trying to dwell on the best memories. He is doing this while he’s in Winnipeg for his first game back.

“I don’t want to try and ruin the relationship I have with the city because I’m not going to project a few moments on the entire city. Furthermore, I’ve been very connected with this community, and I have loved my time here,” Hellebuyck said.

He’s not going to tell anyone, namely fans, how to feel about how this situation unraveled and what they should feel while attending the game tonight. Embracing how the Jets fans feel is part of facing the music, and he’s okay doing that.

“It’s your life and however you want to embrace what’s going on, you should,” Hellebuyck said. “That being said, this is another NHL hockey game. For me and the entertainment side of things, I kind of look forward to seeing what this crowd’s reaction is.”