Jets Kyle Connor Reacts to Devils Not Starting Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets superstar winger Kyle Connor shared his reaction to the New Jersey Devils not starting Connor Hellebuyck against them.

On Tuesday night, the Jets host the Devils at home for the first time since Hellebuyck forced a trade out of Winnipeg to New Jersey after spending his first 11 NHL seasons north of the border.

The city of Winnipeg and the Jets players were all looking forward to playing against their former goalie and putting this saga to rest, but they won’t get the closure they need, as the Devils decided to sit Hellebuyck on Tuesday and start Jake Allen instead.

Kyle Connor Not Happy With Devils’ Decision

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Connor admitted that he wasn’t thrilled that the Devils decided to sit Hellebuyck against them for Tuesday’s big game.

“I honestly didn’t even think that was a possibility. I was pretty surprised… I think we all hoped he was playing… It’s all business,” Connor said.

Kyle Connor & Connor Hellebuyck Were Teammates for Team USA

Not only were Connor and Hellebuyck teammates for years with the Jets, but they were also teammates for the Team USA hockey team that won the gold medal in the Olympics, so Connor knows Hellebuyck even better than most players.

Unlike other American players such as Hellebuyck and Brady Tkachuk, who forced their way out of Canada to play in the United States, Connor seems content with playing in Winnipeg despite it being one of the NHL’s smallest markets.

A quiet superstar, Connor just goes about his business and scores goals without causing any drama, as Hellebuyck did.

Like most of his Jets teammates, Connor was looking forward to getting the chance to finally see Hellebuyck again, hopefully score on him, and put this whole trade debacle to rest for good.

But due to the Devils’ dubious decision to rest Hellebuyck due to “analytics,” Connor won’t get the chance to do that, which will just make things linger even more going forward, showing what a silly decision the Devils organization is making by not letting Hellebuyck start this game against his former club.