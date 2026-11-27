One of the names bouncing around in trade circles is that of Winnipeg Jets veteran forward Nino Niederreiter. While the organization has been looking to trade him, the fact remains that there may be no other way out but to terminate his contract.

Unfortunately, the former fifth-overall pick has fallen on some hard times.

This season, he’s in the final year of a three-year, $12 million pact. The deal, however, has gone sideways for everyone involved.

And it has gotten to the point where no one really wants to give him a chance, considering his onerous contract.

As Jets beat reporter Mike McIntyre has pointed out, the only way out may be to terminate his contract.

McIntyre underlined how the Jets are looking to do right by the veteran. They’re looking to give him a fresh start somewhere. But there’s no question that the $4 million cap hit is getting in the way.

That’s why a contract termination makes sense. If the two sides mutually agree on parting ways, it would offer the veteran forward a chance to take a much lower cap hit elsewhere, and potentially get his career back on track.

Niederreiter has played 11 games season without a point. He’s averaged about 11 minutes of ice time per game.

Contract Termination Could Lead to One More Chance

Mutual contract terminations are not quite so uncommon. These decisions are often last-ditch efforts by players to rekindle their NHL careers.

Perhaps Nino Niederreiter and the Jets can follow in the footsteps of Alexandre Texier.

Last season, the St. Louis Blues were about to waive Texier. He has registered just one assist in eight games before getting the heave-ho from St. Louis.

Instead of heading to the AHL, both Texier and the Blues agreed to terminate his contract. Since no one was going to touch his then $2.1 million cap hit, Texier agreed to take the pay cut and sign a $1 million pro-rated deal with the Montreal Canadiens.

Texier scored eight goals and 20 points in 43 games in Montreal, earning him a two-year, $5 million deal this past offseason.

That’s the path the Jets and Niederreiter could hope for.

Perhaps there might be an opportunity somewhere for a team willing to give the 34-year-old one more shot at the NHL on a league-minimum deal. That may be enough to entice some other organization to give him one more kick at the can.

Jets Trying to Do the Right Thing with Niederreiter

Ultimately, the Jets are trying to do the right thing. The veteran NHLer has played over 1,000 games with the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, and Winnipeg Jets.

In fact, he’s spent parts of five seasons in Winnipeg. He notched 17 goals and 37 points in 2024-25, marking a high with the Jets.

His best season came in 2016-17 with the Wild. Niederreiter scored 25 goals and 57 points in 82 games. He’s a five-time 20-goal scorer. While he may not get close to that mark again, at least he can provide some decent depth scoring for an organization willing to take a shot at a still-viable NHL forward.