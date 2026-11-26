The Winnipeg Jets have been through quite the media circus in recent months with the decision by veteran goaltender Connor Hellebuyck that he would no longer play for the team.

He held out, was suspended without pay, and was eventually traded to the New Jersey Devils; upon his return to Winnipeg with the Devils earlier this month, he was met with a barrage of hostile chants and boos from the fans of the Jets, who felt understandably betrayed by a franchise player who had several years left on his contract.

But now, Hellebuyck is officially no longer the only veteran player who wanted a trade from the Jets. Based on the latest reports, veteran forward Nino Niederreiter wants to be moved.

Winnipeg Jets Forward Nino Niederreiter Reportedly Wants To Be Moved

Jets forward Nino Neiderreiter, who has played only 11 games so far this season, confirmed that he’s having a clash of differences with head coach Scott Arniel and feels that it would be best for him moving forward to be dealt.

In a translated interview with Swiss broadcaster SRF, the veteran forward confirmed that he’d like to be traded after not seeing eye to eye with the Jets bench boss.

“I’m a healthy scratch. That’s my current situation,” Niederreiter explained after the away game against the Boston Bruins (4-2) on Wednesday night. “I’m trying to work on myself as much as possible in practice, to improve every day.”

“The biggest problem at the moment is that the coach himself doesn’t know exactly how, where, and what,” Niederreiter explained.

“The coach and I certainly haven’t had the best conversations in recent weeks. He has his opinion, I have mine. I have to accept that. Hopefully, there’s a way for me to leave, if necessary. That would be best for me personally.”

In the 11 games that he’s played this season, Niederreiter has yet to register a point.

Neiderreiter Has Played For Multiple NHL Clubs In His Career

Niederreiter was taken in the first round (fifth overall pick) by the New York Islanders in the 2010 NHL Draft and would become the youngest player in team history to play in an NHL contest. Upon being returned to the American Hockey League affiliate Portland Winterhawks, he found his offensive flair with 41 goals and 70 points in 55 games.

After spending the next two seasons in limited roles with the Islanders and their AHL affiliate, Niederreiter was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2013. The move rejuvinated him, as he became a regular offensive contributor.

Niederreiter joined the Carolina Hurricanes in a 2019 trade and recorded 14 goals in 36 games. He later signed with the Nashville Predators in 2022 before being traded to Winnipeg during the 2022-23 season. Niederreiter re-signed with the Jets and reached 1,000 NHL games in December 2025, becoming the first Swiss-born player to reach the milestone.

So far in his NHL career, he’s skated in 1,041 games and has 248 goals with 251 assists.