Mark Scheifele was named the First Star of the Week in the National Hockey League. The Winnipeg Jets center tallied three goals and eight points in three games.

Mark Scheifele Becomes Jets’ All-Time Leading Scorer

Scheifele was honored for his production last week, but he also set a franchise record in the process. Scheifele’s play helped extend the Jets’ winning streak to six games and he became the franchise’s all time leading point producer.

Mark Scheifele now has 933 points, passing Dale Hawerchuk, who had 929. Scheifele and Hawerchuk remain tied for the franchise lead in goals with 379.

Scheifele also set the franchise record for assists with 554, one more than Thomas Steen.

Drafted seventh overall in 2011, Scheifele played junior hockey for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, from 2010-2011 through 2012-2013. When Scheifele was playing junior in Barrie, Hawerchuk was his head coach. Those were Hawerchuk’s first three seasons as a head coach in the OHL.

“It means a lot,” Scheifele said of the franchise record after scoring in the shootout at Chicago on Saturday. “I never thought I’d be here but, honestly, just so blessed to play with the players that I’ve played with over my career. You know, Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, Dustin Byfuflien, Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little…I wouldn’t be there without all those guys. I’m just very blessed.”

Jets Rebounding After Tough Start

The season was starting to look like it would get away from the Jets. The Jets traded their franchise goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, under some duress, and went through a nine-game winless stretch.

Since then, however, the Jets have turned it around, winning six straight games. Two of Winnipeg’s wins during this streak have come when they were trailing by four goals. Those unlikely results have fostered a sense of belief in the team.

“We can do anything,” Scheifele continued, and it applies to more than just individual game results. The Jets have effectively moved into a tie with Utah for the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Both teams have a record of 10-8-3, but it’s been a dramatic shift in each team’s fortunes, with the Jets winning six straight and the Mammoth winless in their past five.

Winnipeg Jets Franchise All-Time Leading Point Scorers

Mark Scheifele, 933

Dale Hawerchuk, 929

Thomas Steen, 817

Blake Wheeler, 812

Kyle Connor, 700