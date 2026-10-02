Former World Champion Wants LA Knight to Beat Roman Reigns at MITB

At Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight.

Reigns is set to return next week in the MITB go-home edition of WWE Raw to address Knight, who has vowed to win the World Heavyweight Title for the first time in his career.

The OTC won the championship at WrestleMania 42 after beating CM Punk. He has successfully defended it against Jacob Fatu, Seth Rollins and Penta.

Former World Champion Wants LA Knight to Win at MITB

Speaking to Casino.org US, former WWE star and two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler explained how LA Knight reminds him of himself during his time with the company.

Ziggler, who now goes by his real name of Nic Nemeth in TNA Wrestling and other promotions, would like to see The Megastar get the upset win over Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

“Even if (Knight) gets a roll-up, 1, 2, 3, he beats Roman and gets his time, you could have a moment that people talk about for 20 years,” Ziggler said. “Since I can’t think of anybody now, and it’s weird. I’m currently wrestling and seeing someone as me, that’s it. The situation’s not the same, but in terms of wanting to know whether or not it’s time they pull the trigger, it’s him, and I’d like to see it for him.”

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During his WWE career, Ziggler was underutilized despite his talent. He won Money in the Bank in 2012. He successfully cashed in on Alberto Del Rio to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

However, Ziggler’s reign didn’t last due to injuries, among other factors. He never reached main event status again, though he remained one of WWE’s best workers until his release in 2023.

As for Knight, he has yet to climb the mountaintop in WWE. He has all the tools to be a main eventer, and MITB on October 10 could be his career-making moment.

LA Knight to Beat Roman Reigns at MITB?

According to Ibou of Self Made Pro, one of WWE’s plans for Money in the Bank is LA Knight beating Roman Reigns to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

It’s not set in stone since Reigns is in a great run as champion, plus there are plans for The OTC to defend his title against Oba Femi at WrestleMania 43 next year.

However, plans can always change, especially after what has been happening with the Undisputed WWE Championship this year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer opined that one way to get Roman Reigns involved in the current Bloodline vs. 946 storyline is for Royce Keys and company to cost The OTC the title at Money in the Bank.

With the way 946 has been targeting Bloodline members, it won’t be surprising if they target Reigns next. It perfectly leads up to Survivor Series: WarGames in November.