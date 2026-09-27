WWE Rumors: MITB Winner, Worlds Collide Update, Becky Lynch & More

There is less than two weeks before WWE’s next Premium Live Event.

Money in the Bank is scheduled for October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The latest WWE rumors featuring the possible winner of the men’s Money in the Bank, an update on Worlds Collide, Becky Lynch‘s current character and more.

Penta Possibly Winning MITB?

There is one spot left in this year’s men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. It will be one of the three SmackDown stars, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano.

However, it seems like WWE is already eyeing a Raw superstar as a potential winner.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Penta is the current favorite to win the men’s MITB briefcase among people backstage.

One source told WrestleVotes that Penta’s performance against Roman Reigns two weeks ago on Raw in Mexico City led to changes in the MITB match.

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Before Penta earned his way into the match, it was supposed to be Solo Sikoa vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio in the final Raw qualifying match.

Unfortunately for Sikoa, he was kidnapped by 946 before the match started. General manager Adam Pearce had no other choice but to give Sikoa’s spot to Penta, who pinned Mysterio to qualify for MITB.

Worlds Collide Update

On Saturday, WWE held Worlds Collide featuring WWE, NXT and AAA stars at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It went head-to-head against All Elite Wrestling’s All Out event 30 minutes away in Hoffman Estates.

While All Out was pay-per-view, Worlds Collide wasn’t televised or live streamed despite rumors that it could air for free on YouTube.

According to Fightful Select, WWE decided last month that Worlds Collide wouldn’t be airing live and will be delayed.

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It was always meant to impact the ticket sales for All Out, though the AEW PPV still managed to attract nearly 9,500 people at the Now Arena.

Worlds Collide, on the other hand, outsold All Out with 13,853 tickets distributed, as per Wrestlenomics.

Becky Lynch Now a Babyface

On the August 3 episode of Raw, Becky Lynch returned from a two-month hiatus to confront Liv Morgan and the rest of Judgment Day.

Stephanie Vaquer also returned that night, which eventually led to a title match at a live event in Chile a couple of weeks ago. Vaquer defeated Morgan to become the new Women’s World Championship, with Lynch serving as the special guest referee.

According to PW Insider Elite, Lynch is now listed as a babyface in the company’s internal roster.

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The Man has been a heel since last year when she attacked Lyra Valkyria on the Raw after WrestleMania 41.

More WWE Rumors

Here are other WWE rumors from the past three days: