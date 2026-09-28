WWE Raw Sept. 28, 2026: Multiple Segments, 2 Matches Announced & More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce took to social media to announce that there are multiple segments for tonight’s show, as well as two singles matches.

Here is the current match card and segments scheduled for Raw:

Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee

Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

LA Knight addresses Roman Reigns ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Stephanie Vaquer speaks to her next challengers for the Women’s World Championship.

Oba Femi sends a message to The Vision.

Solo Sikoa discusses being kidnapped by 946.

The Bloodline to finally confront 946.

Tonight’s episode will live stream on Netflix in the United States and internationally. It is set to start at 8:00 p.m. EST.

WWE Raw Preview – September 28

Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee

Since returning to WWE, Big Cass has made Je’Von Evans‘ life a living hell. Cass also targeted Dragon Lee last month after the luchador’s match against Dominik Mysterio.

After more than a month, Cass finally gets his hands on Lee. Evans, who won the match and qualified for MITB, will surely monitor the match just in case Lee needs his help.

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Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

For the first time since making her main roster debut, Lola Vice will have her first singles match against Roxanne Perez.

Vice and Perez have already qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

They have a rich history in NXT and AAA, so it’s a new chapter on the main roster.

This match is also a mini-preview of the women’s MITB and what to expect from these two stars in New Orleans in less than two weeks.

LA Knight Promo

With Roman Reigns absent from WWE television this week once again, LA Knight will have to carry the build and make the best of his promo time.

Knight had a fiery promo last week, but there were portions of the fanbase who weren’t impressed.

The Megastar gets another shot to sell his match against The Tribal Chief for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

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Stephanie Vaquer’s Next Challenger

Last week on Raw, Stephanie Vaquer was open to defending the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match.

It’s unclear when Vaquer will defend her title, but she’s set to address Morgan and Lynch on this week’s show.

With just two matches currently set for MITB, it wouldn’t be surprising if Vaquer vs. Morgan vs. Lynch is made official for the Premium Live Event.

Oba Femi Confronts The Vision

The storyline between Oba Femi and The Vision continues this week.

The Ruler is set to deliver a message to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory ahead of Money in the Bank.

Breakker will be MITB vying to win the briefcase, so it will be interesting to see what Oba has to say.

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The Bloodline Addresses 946

After weeks of torment by 946, The Bloodline finally addresses Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Pierce after they kidnapped Solo Sikoa last week.

946 prevented Sikoa from participating in a MITB qualifying match. He was replaced by Penta, who defeated Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio.

Sikoa tried to get The Bloodline to help him against 946, but he didn’t want to acknowledge Roman Reigns as The OTC and The Usos as The Captains.