WWE Announces Major Title Match for Oct. 30 Friday Night SmackDown

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Ontario, California, WWE announced a major title match for the October 30 show.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis has granted Trick Williams a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn.

Williams vs. Zayn is now official for next week’s SmackDown in Charleston, West Viriginia.

The winner of that match will go on to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Trick Williams Talks His Way Into Title Shot

Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn was confronted by Rey Fenix for disrespecting his brother Penta, who is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Penta can cash in the MITB on Zayn to become the Undisputed WWE Champion anytime, anywhere in the next year.

Just when it looked like Zayn had peace with Fenix, Trick Williams entered the fray and talked his way into the champ’s head.

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Williams used his WrestleMania 42 win over Zayn to demand a title shot. Johnny Gargano stepped in, leading to a cheap shot from Zayn to take down the reigning United States Champion.

Nick Aldis came out to announce Zayn and Gargano teaming up to take on Williams and Fenix in the main event.

Williams Earns Momentum After Big Win

Before the bell started for the main event, Ricky Saints attacked Rey Fenix.

Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano then teamed up to beat up Trick Williams before Penta made the save to make it a six-man tag team match.

After a back-and-forth between all six superstars, Williams earned momentum for his title shot next week.

The United States Champion hit Saints with the Book End to win their match, standing tall as the show ended.

WWE SmackDown Oct. 30 Match Card

In addition to Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the Undisputed WWE Championship, two more matches were announced for next week’s show.

Nikki Bella will challenge Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Championship. The winner of the match represents SmackDown at Crown Jewel and faces reigning Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

On the other hand, Ricky Saints has an opportunity to win the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship from Rey Fenix.

It will be Saints’ third and possibly final chance to win the gold. He lost to Fenix by pinfall on the September 11 episode of SmackDown in Mexico City. He also lost to Fenix via disqualification last week after going at it with referee Charles Robinson.

The October 30 episode of SmackDown will be held at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.