WWE Adds Major Title Match for Oct. 16 Friday Night SmackDown

On Friday morning, WWE announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown live at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

As confirmed on WWE.com, Rey Fenix will now defend his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints.

“After pinning AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Ricky Saints has talked his way into a title rematch. Saints and The War Raiders scored the win against Fenix and Fraxiom on Oct. 2, leading “Absolute” Ricky Saints to call out the reigning AAA Cruiserweight Champion, and Fenix obliged,” the company wrote.

Play

Fenix first beat Saints on the September 11 episode of SmackDown in Mexico City to retain his AAA World Cruiserweight Title.

Saints Called Out Fenix Last Week

In an exclusive video on YouTube last week on SmackDown, Ricky Saints called out Rey Fenix for a title match after pinning the champion on the October 2 show.

“If you wanna talk about records, Fenix, one, Ricky, one,” Saints said. “And don’t forget, last week, I won. If I can do it once, I can do it again. And that is exactly what is going to happen the next time that I’m in the ring with that pendejo Fenix.

“Donde esta tu corazon? Where is your heart?” he added. “If you were the champion that you claim to be, then you have no problem putting that title on the line again.”

Play

Saints then finished off his promo by claiming that he’ll be the new AAA World Cruiserweight Champion.

The reigning champ heard him loud and clear, and now they’ll have a title match in Sacramento.

According to Cagematch, this will be Fenix’s 11th title defense since winning it at Noche de Los Grandes on May 30 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

WWE SmackDown Match Card for October 16

Here is the official match card for the October 16 episode of SmackDown:

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton set to have a face-off

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

R-Truth vs. Damian Priest

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes tried calling out Randy Orton for screwing him out of a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

General manager Nick Aldis came out and gave Rhodes what he wanted: a face-off with Orton on this week’s show.

The American Nightmare and The Viper are set to have another match based on what has been happening since March. Rhodes beat Orton at WrestleMania 42, but Orton evened up the score at Sunday Night’s Main Event last month.

Play

On the other hand, two heated rivals are set to get their hands dirty tonight.

Paige and Nikki Bella get a rematch of their September 11 showdown, with Paige looking to earn redemption. Bella, however, wants to put the rivalry behind her and go after Chelsea Green‘s WWE Women’s Championship.

Damian Priest and R-Truth are set to finally clash since their bitter separation in Mexico City last month. Things got very physical backstage last week, with Priest and Truth promising to take each other out tonight.