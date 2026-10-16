WWE Rumors: Original MITB Winners, Crown Jewel Update, Carmelo Hayes & More

Following Money in the Bank last Saturday, WWE is now building toward its next Premium Live Event.
Crown Jewel is the subject of the latest WWE rumors due to the United States’ travel advisory.
The latest rumors roundup also features the original winners of the Money in the Bank ladder matches, an update on Carmelo Hayes and more.
Original MITB Winners
Penta and Tiffany Stratton won this year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. They now have an opportunity to cash in their contract anytime, anywhere for one year.
According to False Finish, the original winners for the MITB briefcases this year were Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez.
However, WWE pivoted away from Breakker and Perez. It’s unclear why the company made the decision, but Penta gained momentum after his excellent match against Roman Reigns.
Stratton, on the other hand, has a ready-made storyline with Chelsea Green. Self Made Pro reported that Stratton could turn heel on Green.
Crown Jewel Update
Due to a recent attack at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the United States government issued a travel advisory.
It puts WWE’s Crown Jewel event in jeopardy, though the company continues to promote the PLE. There are growing concerns about holding the event there, but as of this writing, it’s still good to go.
According to PW Insider, WWE is in regular talks with the Saudi Arabian government and authorities regarding the situation. They are even waiting for clearance from a private security company.
On the other hand, Saudi Arabian outlet Ejal reported that the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority is considering canceling the rest of the Riyadh Season, which includes Crown Jewel.
Carmelo Hayes Update
On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Carmelo Hayes joined 946 in a shocking turn of events. Hayes attacked Solo Sikoa with a crowbar as he was about to finish Royce Keys with the Samoan Spike.
Hayes has been absent from television, and there were speculations that he could be getting released.
According to PW Insider, there was no talk of Hayes leaving the company. He has always been planned to join Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker.
More WWE Rumors
Here are more WWE rumors from the past couple of days:
- Self Made Pro reported that some stars are “hesitant” to work with Oba Femi because they will ultimately lose the match or feud.
- Self Made Pro also reported that CM Punk is high on Bron Breakker and will put him over in the future.
- Former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart has reportedly signed with TNA Wrestling, as per Fightful Select.
- PW Insider reported that WWE is interested in signing current TNA World Champion Leon Slater, who could be a free agent later this year.
- According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Penta is expected to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase for a while.
- Former NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo isn’t getting called up to the main roster because Triple H is reportedly not a fan of his mafia gimmick, as per Self Made Pro.
WWE Rumors: Original MITB Winners, Crown Jewel Update, Carmelo Hayes & More