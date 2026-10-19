WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 43 Matches, Rhea Ripley Return, R-Truth & More

Next year’s WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. It’s the first WrestleMania to be held outside of North America.
WWE has more than six months left to prepare storylines for its biggest event of 2027.
The latest rumors feature possible WrestleMania 43 matches, the return of Rhea Ripley, an update on R-Truth’s injury and more.
WrestleMania 43 Main Events
One of the rumored main events for WrestleMania 43 is Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Oba Femi. It will mark the first anniversary of Reigns’ title reign, while it could also be the crowning moment for The Ruler.
According to WrestleVotes Radio, the other WrestleMania main event could be Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk. However, it’s unclear if it’s for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
With Rhodes challenging Sami Zayn for the title on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, maybe it’s the start of the build if he becomes a four-time Undisputed WWE Champion.
Rhea Ripley’s Return
It has been more than two months since Rhea Ripley underwent surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus. Ripley’s lost the WWE Women’s Championship title without getting pinned as Chelsea Green was promoted from interim to official champion.
Ripley has been posting updates on her recovery on social media. She has started weight training, but she hasn’t shared any in-ring activities.
WrestleVotes Radio reported that WWE is hoping Ripley would be healthy before the Road to WrestleMania 43. That means Ripley could make her return at the Royal Rumble. She’s expected to appear in December’s Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event in her native country of Australia.
Update on R-Truth’s Injury
On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, R-Truth suffered an injury during his match against Damian Priest. Truth hit Priest with a missile dropkick, but he landed hard on his back, possibly getting the wind knocked out of him.
Priest recognized the situation and improvised as the referee threw out the X sign.
According to False Finish, Truth’s injury was legitimate. The match was not supposed to end that way, but Nathan Frazer and Axiom coming down to make the save was part of the initial plan.
Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that Truth is set to be re-evaluated in a week, though everything appears to be good and nothing serious happened.
More WWE Rumors
Here are more WWE rumors from the past few days:
- According to WrestleVotes Radio, there is frustration within WWE regarding Gunther’s booking since he retired John Cena and AJ Styles.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Stephanie Vaquer’s ankle injury is legitimate. However, it’s not very serious, and she’s not expected to miss a lot of time.
- Fightful Select reported that Crown Jewel will go ahead as scheduled in Saudi Arabia despite the travel advisory by the United States government. Just in case something happens at the last minute, there is a backup venue in the U.S.
- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE didn’t influence TNA Wrestling’s decision to part ways with Max Caster, who rapped about the recent attack in a Saudi Arabian airport.
- Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is getting paid $150 million for holding WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.
- The Wrestling Observer reported that former WWE star Kairi Sane is waiting to get her visa before she can join All Elite Wrestling.
- And speaking of AEW, former WWE star Ilja Dragunov made his debut at WrestleDream. The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE kept Dragunov off television because he didn’t want to sign an extension.
WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 43 Matches, Rhea Ripley Return, R-Truth & More