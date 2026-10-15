WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Fires Back With Blunt Response to ‘Overrated’ Claim

Roman Reigns did not hold back in his response to wrestling personality Conrad Thompson after Thompson called him overrated. The WWE World Champion explained why Thompson singled him out and why doing so benefits him.

Thompson has doubled down in recent weeks on his claim that Reigns is overrated as a top star. He pointed to Reigns’ main event push and his continued presence the World title picture as the main reasons.

Thompson even went as far as claiming that WWE would be fine if Reigns left the company. His comments quickly went viral on social media, sparking a debate among fans.

Reigns revealed that he does not take Thompson’s comments too seriously.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Reacts to Conrad Thompson Labeling Him as Overrated

Roman Reigns made it clear that he is not concerned about whether Conrad Thompson considers him a top-level talent.

The WWE World Champion instead pointed to Thompson’s preferences as a pro wrestling fan. Reigns also noted that his name generates views, so it makes sense that Thompson would try to capitalize in an attempt to go viral.

“No, [it does not bother me], because the truth is, are there a lot of people watching [Thompson’s] show? So, you’re going to say stuff. You already know I’m the metric mover. I’m a metric mover, that type of stuff and they know I give views and all that stuff, so it’s fine,” Reigns said during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay.

“If you look at the guy’s background, you already know his support system. All you gotta do is scroll a little bit and see who he’s a fan of and stuff like that, and who he’s connected to. If they want to use my name to get views, that’s the industry right now.”

What Did Thompson Say About Reigns?

Thompson sparked debate among the WWE Universe, promoting other wrestling legends, including Booker T to defend Reigns.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Thompson pointed to Reigns’ salary as a top star in WWE. He also explained why he left the WWE World Champion from his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore list, arguing that Reigns does not deserve consideration.

Although Reigns earns a sizeable salary, Thompson does not believe he belongs in the conversation with some of wrestling’s all-time greats. In particular, Thompson disputes that perception that Reigns sells more tickets.

“Reigns between last year and this year will make more money in those two years than Ric Flair did in his entire career. And when people talk about being on Mount Rushmore and not Flair or not [Steve] Austin or not [Hulk] Hogan, it’s like, come on, man. Did you just start watching wrestling?” Thompson told The Ariel Helwani Show.

“He wrestles seven times a year. It’s always at big shows. And if you’re going to try to convince me they bought a ticket to SummerSlam to see Roman Reigns. No, they didn’t. They bought their SummerSlam tickets before the match was announced.”