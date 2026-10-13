WWE Rumors: John Cena Classic Update, Roman Reigns Schedule, Roxanne Perez & More

On Saturday, WWE held Money in the Bank in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Liv Morgan is the new Women’s World Champion, while Penta and Tiffany Stratton are the MITB briefcase winners.

Roman Reigns is still the World Heavyweight Champion, Je’Von Evans stole the show with an insane bump and Oba Femi defeated Bronson Reed.

With the schedule heading toward Crown Jewel next, here are the latest WWE rumors from the past few days.

John Cena Classic Update

It’s been nearly six months since John Cena announced a tournament to feature young superstars on the main roster and NXT.

The tournament was named The John Cena Classic, and there has not been a lot of official updates from WWE.

According to Fightful Select, there are two potential dates for The John Cena Classic later this year.

It could be after Wrestlepalooza, which is scheduled on December 12 in Perth, Australia. The other date is on December 19, which will go head-to-head against All Elite Wrestling’s Worlds End event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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Roman Reigns Schedule

Last week, WWE announced Roman Reigns’ schedule for the rest of the year. Reigns has had limited appearances this year and has only wrestled in six matches so far.

The Tribal Chief is expected to work seven more dates, including Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: WarGames.

Fightful Select reported that TKO requested Reigns to have a busier schedule for the rest of 2026. It’s unclear why TKO made the call, but it’s likely got to do with The OTC being the most popular star in the company.

Reigns’ next appearance is on October 19 in San Diego, California. His next match is at Crown Jewel against Sami Zayn for the 2026 Crown Jewel Championship.

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Roxanne Perez Plans

At Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton outlasted five other women to earn a future world title shot for the next year.

The favorite to win that match was Roxanne Perez, and a lot of people online were furious that the Judgment Day member came up short.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE picked Stratton to win because they wanted to get ahead of predictions. Perez was heavily picked by fans on social media, so it came as a surprise that she didn’t win last Saturday.

Nevertheless, Self Made Pro reported that Perez could be in line for a push heading into WrestleMania 43. Seeds of Perez splitting away from Judgment Day was planted on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

Perez was eyeing Liv Morgan’s Women’s World Championship during their segment with Chelsea Green.

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More WWE Rumors

Here are more WWE rumors from the past few days: