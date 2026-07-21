Updated WWE SummerSlam Match Card After 7/20 Episode of Raw

A new match was added to WWE SummerSlam after the July 20 episode of Raw in Detroit, Michigan.

After the events of Saturday Night’s Main Event and Monday’s Raw, Danhausen will officially face Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam. Mysterio is looking to get his revenge on The Very Nice, Very Evil superstar who has made his life a living hell since getting cursed back on March 2.

“Dirty” Dom was on the receiving end of a monstrous chokeslam through a table by Karl-Anthony Towns at SNME in Madison Square Garden. He then lost to Joe Hendry on Raw after interference from Danhausen and IYO SKY.

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Updated WWE SummerSlam Match Card After July 20 Raw

Here is the updated match card for WWE SummerSlam following the events of Raw in Detroit on July 20.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA in a 5-Way Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell Match

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

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This year’s SummerSlam will be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and 2. WWE has yet to determine the matches that will take place on Night 1 and Night 2. The Premium Live Event will be streamed live on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Matches That Could Get Added to WWE SummerSlam Card

With just nine matches on a two-night card, it would not be surprising if WWE adds several matches in the next week or so.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Lyra Valkyria confronted Sol Ruca and declared that she wants the title she “created” back. Ruca is set to defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez next week on Raw. Maybe the winner of that match faces Valkyria at SummerSlam.

The Vision are also set to take on Alpha Academy next week on Raw in a non-title match. It could set up a match for the World Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam, especially if Otis and Akira Tozawa pull off the upset win.

A triple threat tag team match could also be possible if Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee help Alpha Academy win their non-title match next week.

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On the SmackDown side of things, Damian Priest and R-Truth could finally be ready to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship. Reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions War Raiders are looking to become double champions. Erik and Ivar defeated Axiom and Nathan Frazer last Friday as a show of power.

Trick Williams doesn’t have an official challenger for the United States Championship yet. Carmelo Hayes was screwed out of a win by a returning Baron Corbin two weeks ago. Maybe it could lead to triple threat match for the title or a Fatal 4-Way with Ricky Saints getting added.