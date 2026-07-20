WWE Raw Preview for July 20, 2026: Seth Rollins Appearance, Match Card and More

With Saturday Night’s Main Event in New York City over, the Road to SummerSlam continues on WWE Raw in Detroit, Michigan.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced a mini preview for tonight’s show on his social media accounts.

Seth Rollins will open the show and address what happened with Roman Reigns at SNME in Madison Square Garden.

Chad Gable and Danhausen are set to appear.

LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

Raw is set to start at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

WWE Raw Preview – July 20, 2026

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Seth Rollins and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton tried to spoil the celebration of World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Rollins was about to put Reigns out, but Brunson prevented any more damage. The Tribal Chief was able to recover and take out The Visionary. Reigns hoisted up the NBA championship while Brunson celebrated with the World Heavyweight Title to end the show.

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Chad Gable outlasted six other WWE Superstars to earn the right to challenge Penta for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. Gable has earned a lot of momentum after getting unmasked as Original El Grande Americano. He’s looking to win his first singles title right in his hometown of Minneapolis at SummerSlam.

Danhausen is fresh off a win over JD McDonagh at SNME. He had help in the form of Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who delivered thunderous chokeslams to McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. However, it seems like Judgment Day might not be done with Danhausen or vice versa.

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LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu is a rematch from WrestleMania 41. They will look to get some momentum for their respective teams ahead of SummerSlam. Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys will likely be on the corner of Knight, while Jey and Jimmy Uso should be the backup for The Samoan Werewolf.

WWE Raw Results Last Week

Here are the full results from last week’s episode of WWE Raw in Albany, New York.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman opened the show. They were confronted by Oba Femi, who beat up the “police force” hired by Heyman.

IYO SKY def. Roxanne Perez via pinfall. Liv Morgan Raquel Rodriguez laid out SKY, as well as Sol Ruca, who tried to make the save.

Otis and Akira Tozawa confronted The Vision and Maxxine Dupri. Otis professed his love for Dupri, but Austin Theory and Bron Breakker attacked Alpha Academy.

Royce Keys def. Jimmy Uso via disqualification due to interference from Jacob Fatu. Solo Sikoa initially said he’d be re-joining The Bloodline before getting attacked by Fatu and Jimmy. LA Knight came out for the save and made a six-man tag team match at SummerSlam official.

Chad Gable def. Ethan Page, Rusev, Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio and Joe Hendry to become the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Gable will challenge Penta at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins signed their contract for SummerSlam. They went back-and-forth with personal shots before Rollins took out Reigns to end the show.

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Roman Reigns has won the promo battle with some very personal attacks at Seth Rollins. However, The Visionary has had The OTC’s number in terms of physicality, though it wouldn’t be surprising if things got even more chaotic tonight.