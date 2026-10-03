WWE Rumors: LA Knight Heel Turn, The Bloodline Update, Sheamus & More

WWE Money in the Bank is just one week away at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

LA Knight will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The latest WWE rumors feature the possibility of Knight turning heel, an update on The Bloodline storyline with 946, Sheamus’ next move and more.

LA Knight Heel Turn

With the way 946 is targeting members of The Bloodline, fans have speculated that Royce Keys and Out The Mud could target Roman Reigns next.

Reigns will defend his World Heavyweight Title at Money in the Bank against LA Knight, which could lead to 946 interfering and helping The Megastar become the new champion.

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While a heel turn for Knight makes things very interesting, it’s not currently part of WWE’s plans.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE isn’t interested in turning Knight into a bad guy. The company is very happy with the positive reactions The Megastar is getting, so fans should expect him to remain as a babyface.

The Bloodline Update

946 has made The Bloodline’s lives a living hell over the past few weeks.

They first assaulted The Usos in the parking lot, drawing blood and making things more personal.

Royce Keys, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima then abducted Solo Sikoa before freeing him up two weeks ago.

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This week, 946 introduced Jaida Parker, who ran over Jacob Fatu with her car.

Things are getting out of hand, but there’s a reason why Keys and company are looking dominant.

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select reported that the attack by 946 is to keep The Bloodline members from appearing at Money in the Bank. The Usos could get taken out next this Monday on WWE Raw.

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But where does this lead?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated that this storyline will lead to Roman Reigns getting involved. And the obvious way is for 946 to screw The Tribal Chief in his title match against LA Knight at MITB.

Reigns doesn’t appear to be worried about 946 since he has been absent from television during the recent attacks on his family.

Sheamus to AEW?

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling is interested in signing Sheamus to a contract.

Sheamus’ contract with WWE reportedly expired on October 1, which makes him a free agent.

The Celtic Warrior fits in AEW’s roster, with multiple dream matches available. He’s also got history with several current AEW stars like Cope, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

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More WWE Rumors

Here are other WWE rumors from the last three days: