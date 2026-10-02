WWE SmackDown Oct. 2, 2026: Final MITB Qualifiers, In-Ring Debut & More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be live at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

According to WWE.com, there are three matches scheduled for tonight’s show. There will be two MITB qualifying matches, while Blake Monroe will finally make her in-ring debut against Giulia.

Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Johnny Gargano in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Candice LeRae in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Blake Monroe vs. Giulia

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Tonight’s episode will be televised live on the USA Network in the United States and streamed live on Netflix internationally. Its start time remains the same at 8:00 p.m. EST.

WWE SmackDown Preview – October 2, 2026

Owens vs. Rhodes vs. Gargano

There is only one spot remaining in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano are all vying for the final spot, which gives them a chance to win the MITB briefcase.

Owens hasn’t been a world champion for a decade, so he has plenty of motivation to get the win. Rhodes is back to his quest to become Undisputed WWE Champion again, though Randy Orton‘s interference shouldn’t be counted out.

And as for Gargano, he has received a surprising push since a valiant effort against CM Punk in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. He’s also involved in a high-profile storyline with current Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn.

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The other five competitors in the men’s MITB match are Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans, Penta, Trick Williams and Punk.

Stratton vs. Paxley vs. LeRae

Just like in the men’s MITB match, the women’s have only one spot remaining. Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez have qualified from WWE Raw, while Lash Legend and Jacy Jayne are representing WWE SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton, Tatum Paxley and Candice LeRae are looking to get one step closer to becoming a women’s world champion. Stratton has been there before, but it’s been a while since she’s held a world title.

Paxley is the fresh face on the main roster, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she gets the win here. The current lineup of the women’s MITB features fresh faces who have never won a world title before.

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And as for LeRae, she’s in the main event storyline with husband Johnny Gargano and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Sami Zayn. A win for her could surprise some people, but it’s also a fresh option like with Paxley.

Monroe vs. Giulia

Blake Monroe debuted on the main roster in June, but she has yet to have a match. Monroe was previously scheduled to face Giulia, but she went out of her way to attack the former Women’s United States Champion.

It will be interesting to see if Monroe’s debut finally happens tonight. She’s in need of a huge spark, while Giulia’s momentum needs a boost.

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More WWE Stars Advertised to Appear

According to WWE.com, more WWE superstars are advertised to appear in this week’s SmackDown in Denver.

Fans should expect CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Gunther and Trick Williams to have a segment or a match tonight.