WWE Raw Sept. 14, 2026: Roman Reigns vs. Penta, MITB Qualifiers & More

For the first time in 15 years, WWE Raw is back in Mexico City, Mexico.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced the match card and segments for tonight’s show inside Arena CDMX.

Here are matches and segments for the Sept. 14, 2026 edition of Raw:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship

Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee for the Intercontinental Championship

Big Cass vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Austin Theory in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will celebrate her win.

Judgment Day expected to voice their displeasure after Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio lost their respective titles.

Tonight’s episode of Raw has a regular start time of 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

WWE Raw Preview – Sept. 14, 2026

Roman Reigns vs. Penta

For the first time since SummerSlam, Roman Reigns puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Penta in Mexico City.

Reigns initiated the title match, working with AAA general manager Rey Mysterio, who created a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender.

Penta won after beating Laredo Kid in the first round, La Parka in the second round and his brother Rey Fenix in the final.

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With WWE making two shocking title changes over the past three days, it wouldn’t be surprising if Reigns somehow gets screwed by Royce Keys and OTM to prove a point.

However, there are rumors of Reigns holding the championship until WrestleMania 43, so fans might want to tune in.

Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, Chad Gable has repaired his image, especially with Lucha Libre fans. Gable beat Penta to win the title, then defended it against Rey Mysterio on the August 17 episode of WWE Raw.

Dragon Lee has an opportunity to win his first singles title on the main roster. He has put on a show over the past few weeks, though it wouldn’t be shocking if Ethan Page makes his presence felt once again.

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Men’s MITB Qualifying Match

Bron Breakker qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match after beating Ethan Page and Rey Mysterio last week.

Austin Theory has a chance to join his fellow member of The Vision, but he’s caught in a crossfire between Big Cass and Je’Von Evans.

The Vision didn’t interfere in Breakker’s match, so Theory likely won’t have backup unless Maxxine Dupri is at ringside for tonight’s show.

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Women’s MITB Qualifying Match

Sol Ruca was the first woman to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. She defeated Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri last week, with Bayley giving her an assist.

Bayley returned to confront and attack Valkyrie, allowing Ruca to pick up the victory.

Raquel Rodriguez is motivated to get some momentum back to Judgment Day after what happened to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

On the other hand, Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice are looking to make some noise in the main roster. Jordan is NXT Women’s Champion, while Vice is making her main roster debut.

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Stephanie Vaquer Celebration and Judgment Day Segment

On Saturday in Chile, Stephanie Vaquer won the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan. Vaquer had an assist from Becky Lynch, who was the special guest referee for the match.

Vaquer is expected to celebrate her title win, while the Judgment Day unsurprisingly will whine about what happened over the weekend.

In addition to Morgan’s loss, Dominik Mysterio dropped the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano in the main event of Night 2 of Triplemania 34 on Sunday.

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What’s Next After WWE Raw?

After this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the roster is back in the United States after a week-long tour of Latin America.

WWE SmackDown will be held at the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, this Friday.

Next week’s WWE Raw is in San Antonio, Texas, inside the Frost Bank Center.