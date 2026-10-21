WWE Rumors: WarGames Update, IYO SKY Plans, Bron Breakker & More

WWE is building toward two Premium Live Events for November: Crown Jewel and Survivor Series: WarGames.

The latest WWE rumors feature the latest update on the WarGames match for Survivor Series, plans for IYO SKY, Bron Breakker’s recent injury scare and more.

WarGames Match Update

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns finally made his presence felt against 946.

Reigns helped The Usos and Solo Sikoa fend off Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima to end the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning a Bloodline vs. 946 matchup inside WarGames.

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However, it’s unclear if it will be a 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 WarGames match. The Bloodline has two options in Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu, while 946 can always add another member.

Zayn and Reigns are set to clash at Crown Jewel, so The OTC could recruit the Honorary Uce. Fatu is currently sidelined after getting run over by a car driven by Jaida Parker.

The Samoan Werewolf has had ties with Keys, so it won’t be surprising if Fatu betrays his family to join 946.

IYO SKY Plans

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer also reported that IYO SKY appears to be heading toward a feud with Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

With Liv Morgan busy with Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch, SKY needs a feud to build some momentum after a lackluster 2026. Rodriguez hasn’t had a title defense since August, so she’s due for a proper feud to solidify her title run.

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Bron Breakker Injury Scare

During last weekend’s house show in Hawaii, Bron Breakker suffered an injury scare. Breakker went for a Frankensteiner on LA Knight, but he slipped and landed on his head and neck.

It was Breakker’s second injury scare involving his neck and head over the past year. He had the same bad landing at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, but he carried on and didn’t suffer any injuries.

According to WrestleVotes, Breakker was cleared of any injuries. He was able to wrestle on Monday against Penta.

The report added that there’s no heat on Breakker and Knight for the scary spot.

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More WWE Rumors

Here are more WWE rumors from the past two days: