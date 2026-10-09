Former WWE Star Believes LA Knight Can Create Unforgettable Moment at MITB

It’s no secret that LA Knight enters his World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank as the underdog.

Heck, even LA Knight has publicly expressed doubt that he can dethrone the Tribal Chief, a shaken confidence he described as “a tough pill to swallow.”

Still, anything is possible inside the squared circle, and LA Knight could overcome the odds to secure his first World Championship at Money in the Bank.

Although the WWE Universe largely expects Roman Reigns to retain gold, LA Knight has at least one advocate in Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler).

In an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, the TNA star and former Money in the Bank winner shared his thoughts on the blockbuster LA Knight-Roman Reigns matchup.

Nemeth, who had to scratch and claw his way to the main event scene, said that he and LA Knight share similar underdog stories.

“Positioning right now, depending on how it goes, LA Knight is there,” Nemeth told Casino.org when asked which active superstar reminds him of himself. “We clearly don’t have the same promos in any way, shape, or form. He stands alone there and knocks it out of the park.”

Former MITB Winner Pulling For LA Knight

Nemeth said he believes an LA Knight win at Money in the Bank could create a similarly seismic pop as his cash-in victory over Alberto Del Rio that secured his first World Championship.

“There’s something there to where the air is around him going, are they gonna do this? Are they gonna do this? And that’s the reason I think when I cashed in my Money in the Bank. It was such a relief, an explosion. There is always that sense of, we get to see a new champ, blah, blah, blah. That happens. Everyone’s gonna be excited even if they hate me!

“But in my case, it was a constant: Are they gonna pull the trigger? No. Are they gonna pull the trigger? No. Are they gonna pull the trigger? Oh no, they’re gonna make him tap out on the Money in the Bank cash-in. Are you kidding me? Oh, he did it. Like, the fans made that moment happen because they were … not in words, but in booking, told to stop cheering for this guy. We’re not making this happen. We’re not going with this. And they didn’t give up. And that’s why that moment is such an explosion of fans.”

Nemeth continued, “So to have that moment, you could still see that replicated with LA. Even if he gets a roll-up, 1, 2, 3, he beats Roman and gets his time, you could have a moment that people talk about for 20 years.”

LA Knight Could Make History at MITB

LA Knight will compete against Roman Reigns in the main event at Money in the Bank. The event will be held Oct. 10 at Smoothie King Center.

A win over Roman Reigns would not only earn LA Knight the World Heavyweight Championship, but would also etch his name in history. LA Knight would have the longest gap between his WWE debut and first world title win (h/t TMZ Sports). Andre the Giant currently holds the record with a 15-year gap.

LA Knight made his WWE debut 20 years ago on Sunday Night Heat.