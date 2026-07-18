WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLV Preview, Match Card, Start Time and More

For the first time since 2007, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is back at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There are four matches scheduled for tonight’s show, with reigning World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns also set to appear alongside New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson.

Saturday Night’s Main Event Match Card and Start Time

Here’s the full match card for Saturday Night’s Main Event XLV:

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification Match

Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence w/ Jacy Jayne for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match. If Gunther and Zayn win, they’ll be added to the Undisputed WWE Title Match between Punk and Rhodes at SummerSlam.

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Tonight’s show is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on Peacock in the United States and on WWE’s YouTube channel in select international markets.

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

With Saturday Night’s Main Event back at MSG, it’s not surprising that Danhausen is part of the card. The Very Nice, Very Evil star became an iconic part of the New York Knicks’ championship run after uncursing the franchise in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Danhausen will likely get the second-biggest pop of the night behind Jalen Brunson, who accepted Roman Reigns’ invitation to appear tonight. With Brunson not being afraid to take part of the action, it won’t be surprising if he helps Danhausen beat JD McDonagh and possibly take out Dominik Mysterio.

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Prediction: Danhausen wins with help from Jalen Brunson.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Paige and Brie Bella have had a surprisingly long run as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They have had a respectable reign, with multiple title defenses since winning them at WrestleMania 42.

Nikki Bella is reportedly ready to return from an ankle injury, which would make her the perfect foil for Jacy Jayne. While Fatal Influence winning the titles here makes sense for their youth movement, maybe WWE could save it for a bigger stage like SummerSlam.

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Prediction: Paige and Brie Bella retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with help from the returning Nikki Bella.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE is trying something with Lyra Valkyria after she turned heel on Bayley several weeks ago on Raw. They are set to take on each other for the first time since the heinous attack.

It has turned personal after Valkyria mentioned how Bayley is at the bottom of the Four Horsewomen totem pole. Maybe the new crazy bird lady gimmick works if he gets a clean, impressive win over The Role Model.

A loss here for Bayley should create plenty of speculation due to her rumored contract expiration later this year.

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Prediction: Lyra Valkyria wins.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, acting general manager Adam Pearce announced that Nick Aldis added a stipulation for tonight’s tag team match.

If Gunther and Sami Zayn beat CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, they will be added to the SummerSlam match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It would become a Fatal 4-Way match, which wouldn’t favor Punk at all.

But with WWE already building Gunther vs. Aldis at SummerSlam, it’s difficult to see the heels winning, unless they want to save Punk vs. Rhodes at next year’s WrestleMania.

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Prediction: CM Punk and Cody Rhodes win.