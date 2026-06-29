WWE Raw Preview for June 29, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Early Start Time & More

With Night of Champions in the rearview mirror, this week’s episode of WWE Raw begins the build toward SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns is set to return ahead of Oba Femi‘s decision following his King of the Ring win in Saudi Arabia. Jey Uso‘s failure to beat The Ruler could also lead to potential problems within The Bloodline.

And speaking of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn is the new Undisputed WWE Champion. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief acknowledges their Honorary Uce’s shocking victory.

Only one match is currently scheduled for tonight’s show. Chad Gable is set to take on JD McDonagh in one-on-one action, as per Sports Illustrated. Gable has been all over Raw since getting unmasked as The Original El Grande Americano.

How To Watch WWE Raw This Week?

This week’s edition of WWE Raw emanates from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It has a special start time of 6:00 p.m. EST and will be shown live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

But why is this week’s show earlier than usual? It’s because WWE is set to hold SmackDown tapings after the show.

According to SEScoops, WWE is giving their superstars a break for the July 4th weekend before going full throttle on the Road to SummerSlam.

WWE Raw Results Last Week – June 22, 2026

Last week’s episode was held at The 02 Arena in London, England. It featured four matches, and here were the results:

Paige and Brie Bella (c) def. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Ethan Page def. Dragon Lee

LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (c) to become the win the World Tag Team Championship.

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What To Expect From This Episode of WWE Raw?

Aside from Oba Femi’s decision and potential confrontation with Roman Reigns, there are a lot of things expected to happen on tonight’s show.

The fallout from Lyra Valkyria’s heel turn on Bayley will likely happen, with the “Bird Lady” possibly explaining her actions.

Ethan Page, Rusev, Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio are all vying for a possible shot at Penta’s Intercontinental Championship. Chad Gable is also on the same route, but he seems to have a lot of stories around him.

Gable’s match against JD McDonagh would put him on the crosshairs of the Judgment Day. He also have unfinished business with Alpha Academy, with Maxxine Dupri’s teased relationship with Austin Theory could lead to a feud with The Vision.

With Gable now a babyface, his former protege’s American Made and Ivy Nile could also look for answers.

As for LA Knight, he already made a point to Solo Sikoa last Friday after the former Bloodline member helped him beat Jimmy Uso last week.

The Street Profits could also be ready to party, though The Vision might not be in the mood and ruin the celebration.