Finance Expert Reveals How Kylian Mbappe Can Rival LeBron James and Travis Kelce

Finance expert, Professor Rob Wilson, revealed how Kylian Mbappe can rival LeBron James and Travis Kelce in the U.S. market.

Wilson argued that Mbappe’s age, accomplishments, and star power can propel On to new heights in the U.S. market. Mbappe is already a global figure, but major leagues like the NFL and NBA still reign supreme in the U.S.

James and Kelce are big stars, particularly in North America. However, Wilson believes Mbappe transcends sport.

“Mbappe is also one of a small number of footballers who can transcend sport and that really matters in the USA, where the market remains quite fragmented. On already enjoys huge exposure out there on an individual level, and the Americas represent about 60% of their sales in 2025, so this isn’t a European brand using Mbappe to target France and Spain,” Wilson told CanadaSportsBetting.

“Mbappe doesn’t occupy the same position in everyday American culture as LeBron [James] or [Travis] Kelce. But the 2026 World Cup has accelerated the visibility of soccer to U.S. audiences,” he said. “Mbappe can be that bridge between the largest commercial market in the world and the world’s biggest sport. That’s why On have signed him up, to use Mbappe to open up the U.S. market and turn On into a genuinely global sports brand, in soccer and beyond.”

Wilson Argues Kylian Mbappe is the Most Appealing Soccer Star for Brands

Professor Rob Wilson also argued that Kylian Mbappe is the most appealing soccer star for sports brands. Many may assume that it is a bold claim. However, Mbappe is in the prime of his career, while other top stars are nearing retirement.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah all have enormous global brands, and Salah in particular has got extraordinary reach, particularly across the Middle East and Africa. However, if you’re a product designer or a brand and you’re looking to build something new and lasting in the football space, particularly for the next decade or so, you’re not going near those three players because they will all retire soon,” Wilson told CanadaSportsBetting.

He continued:

“Commercially, these two or three players remain the most exceptional commercial assets in football,” he said. “But it does tells us something about succession and a challenger brand entering football today can work with Mbappe to become part of his ascent to be the new face of football.”

Wilson Reveals What Makes Mbappe Stand Out

Wilson explained that Mbappe playing for Real Madrid makes him stand out compared to others, particularly due to the La Liga side’s global reach.

“[Mbappe is] also at Real Madrid, one of the most iconic club brands in world football. He’s won a World Cup final. He’s got enormous social reach and operates quite comfortably beyond football in different markets,” Wilson told CanadaSportsBetting.

“Mbappe gives you that difference to drive the next generation to your brand, and the one after that potentially too. [He] is of course already a global superstar. But his most defining years are still ahead of him, and that period of his career will be magnified too once the likes of Ronaldo, Messi, and Salah hang their boots up. All eyes will be on the likes of Mbappe to prove they can step up and take their place.”