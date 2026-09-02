Chelsea, Lamine Camara and Folarin Balogun: How Monaco’s Transfer Deadline Day Fell Apart

Monaco’s transfer deadline day ended in chaos after planned moves for Lamine Camara to Chelsea and Folarin Balogun to Everton both collapsed. Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro has explained how the club moved from expecting two major sales to keeping both players.

Monaco needed money to meet financial regulations and had identified Camara and Balogun as possible departures. Camara, a 22-year-old Senegal international, was the player Monaco wanted to keep. Balogun, a 25-year-old United States forward, was available for transfer.

Everton agreed a deal worth around £40 million for Balogun, while Chelsea kept asking about Camara after Enzo Fernandez agreed to join Manchester City for £125 million. The final hours then changed everything.

Monaco Transfer Deadline Day Takes a Sudden Turn

Scuro said Monaco needed to generate money because of financial regulations.

“We needed to generate money, pushed by the regulations. We had two topics in mind [selling Lamine Camara or Flo Balogun]. We made clear that our priority was to keep Lamine at the club. We were open to the transfer for Balogun,” Scuro said.

Everton agreed to sign Balogun, who traveled to Merseyside for a medical and to sign a contract.

“During the day, we had a clear agreement for Balogun to go to Everton. Balogun flew yesterday morning to go for his medical and sign a contract. Our plan worked very well in this moment,” Scuro explained.

Chelsea continued to ask about Lamine Camara. Around 4 pm, Chelsea contacted Monaco after completing the sale of Enzo Fernandez.

“The answer was the same. No,” Scuro said after Chelsea asked if Monaco would sell Camara.

Lamine Camara becomes Chelsea’s late target

The Monaco transfer deadline day changed around 7 pm when Everton raised concerns about Folarin Balogun’s medical.

“Balogun was in Liverpool undergoing his medical. Everything was going pretty well. Around 1900, we were contacted by Everton raising questions about Balogun’s medical, which, for our medical staff, as well as for the player’s personal medical staff, made no sense at all.”

Chelsea then saw an opportunity to pursue Lamine Camara.

“And then, of course, Chelsea saw the opportunity. ‘OK, Monaco needs money’ they thought. ‘Balogun is struggling [to get done]. Let’s go. Let’s try.’ And this is the game. It’s fair to play this game. There is no problem.”

Around 8 pm, Monaco began talks with Chelsea over Lamine Camara. Scuro said he personally informed the midfielder about the possible move while Everton continued discussions over Balogun’s medical.

Folarin Balogun deal collapses at the final moment

Around 10 pm, Everton told Monaco that the medical issue had been resolved and the Folarin Balogun transfer could proceed.

Monaco then returned to Chelsea and ended discussions over Lamine Camara because the Everton deal was back on.

“Because of this, we become the bad guys in the room. People say ‘Monaco is not fair, Monaco is not right.’ It’s too much,” Scuro said.

The Folarin Balogun deal then reached its final stage. Scuro said only five minutes remained when he and Everton signed the contract, but Balogun chose not to sign.

“Balogun’s allegation is, ‘I’m not feeling well because of the way the club treated me.’”

Everton sources said Monaco had been slow to provide complete medical records and that Balogun arrived late for the paperwork.

Both Lamine Camara and Folarin Balogun therefore remained at Monaco. Camara returned to training on Wednesday. Chelsea completed the Fernandez sale, while Everton ended the window without a new striker.