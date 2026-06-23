Canada and Switzerland face off in Group B action at Vancouver Stadium. Both teams enter their final group stage match tied on four points. However, Canada has the edge due to goal differential, so they occupy the top spot.

Canada, one of the three World Cup host nations, delivered a memorable performance against Qatar. Jonathan David scored a hat trick and Cyle Larin scored in his second straight match to help secure a dominant 6-0 victory. The win was historic, as it marked the Canadians’ first-ever win at a World Cup.

David received plenty of criticism ahead of the match. However, he silenced all his doubters and now aims to carry that momentum against Switzerland.

Unfortunately for Canada, Ismael Kone, who plays a key role in midfield, broke his leg during the match against Qatar. He is now ruled out of the tournament, so Canada will need to rely on others players to fill the void.

Switzerland, meanwhile, bounced back from its opening match as well. After playing Qatar to a draw, the Swiss defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. That result all but confirmed a spot in the Round of 32.

Canada vs. Switzerland carries high stakes. If the hosts win or draw, they will win Group B. However, the Canadians will enter the Round of 32 as the Group B runner-up if they lose to the Swiss.

Although both teams are coming off strong performances, oddsmakers favor Switzerland.

Canada vs. Switzerland Betting Odds

Canada enters its final match in Group B against Switzerland as the underdog.

According to CanadaCasino, Canada stands as a +210 underdog on the moneyline. A $20 wager on the hosts to win would return a total payout of $62 if they secure all three points to win Group B.

Meanwhile, Switzerland enters as the betting favorite, sitting at +138. A $20 wager on the Swiss to secure Group B would return a total payout of $47.60.

For bettors who expect Canada to secure Group B by sitting back and playing for a draw, the line sits at +200.

Based on the updated odds, the matchup features appealing options for bettors. Beyond the moneyline markets, bettors may choose to place their bets on anytime goalscorers.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Switzerland’s Breel Embolo is favored to score anytime during the match at +160. Cedric Itten is the next likely goalscorer. His odds sit at +210.

For bettors who believe David and Larin will extend their goal streak, those lines sit at +240 and +270, respectively.

Jesse Marsch’s Projected Starting-XI

Canada has dealt with injuries before the World Cup began. Now, head coach Jesse Marsch will once again be faced with difficult decisions for Canada’s Group B finale.

After Kone’s unfortunate injury, Marsch will likely give Nathan Saliba a chance to start against Switzerland. Saliba made an instant impact when he came on as a substitute, replacing Kone, scoring a free kick.

Another development is that Alphonso Davies and Moise Bombito are both training. They were available against Qatar, but Marsch did not need to risk playing them due to the score.

Now that the Round of 32 is on the horizon, perhaps Davies and Bombito will be featured at some point.

Canada’s Projected Starting-XI:

Goalkeeper: Maxime Crepeau

Defenders: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin