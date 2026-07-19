Is This Lionel Messi’s Last World Cup Game?

Lionel Messi is one win away from something no player has managed in decades. Argentina needs to beat Spain on Sunday to become just the third nation ever to win back-to-back World Cups, joining Italy‘s 1930s squads and Brazil‘s early 1960s dynasty.

At 39 years old, Messi has turned this tournament into one of the more remarkable late-career runs in soccer history. He’s scored eight goals through seven games, sitting just two behind Kylian Mbappe for the tournament’s scoring lead. A win Sunday would also make him the first captain in history to lift the World Cup trophy twice.

The other question hanging over the final has nothing to do with the scoreline. It’s whether this is the last time fans see Messi on this stage at all.

A Late-Career Surge Few Saw Coming

Messi’s history with this tournament wasn’t always defined by dominance. His first four World Cup appearances were, by his own extraordinary standard, underwhelming. Everything changed in 2022, when he carried Argentina to the title and delivered some of the best individual performances of his career.

That form hasn’t faded. Fifteen of his 21 career World Cup goals have come since he turned 35, a stretch that includes this tournament’s haul. Soccer analyst Guillem Balague pointed to Messi’s stamina as proof he isn’t ready to walk away from the national team.

“I just see him with the national side,” Balague said.

Balague also noted that Messi still finishes full 120-minute matches at 39, covering more than six kilometers in a single group-stage game against Cape Verde, even with a significant portion of that ground covered at a walking pace. The physical tools, in other words, haven’t disappeared the way they might for most players his age.

Scaloni Won’t Rule Out an Ending

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has been effusive about what Messi has meant to this run, calling him the greatest player the sport has ever produced. But even Scaloni admitted he doesn’t know what comes next.

“I have no idea if this is Leo’s last game. You will have to ask him. We haven’t discussed it,” Scaloni said.

That uncertainty matters. Scaloni has coached Messi throughout this entire era of Argentine soccer, and if even he cannot say definitively whether Sunday marks the end, it suggests Messi has not made up his mind or simply has not shared his decision.

The Case for Messi at the 2030 World Cup

Messi has been here before. Ahead of the 2022 final, he strongly hinted that tournament would be his last, describing it as a fitting way to close out his World Cup career. He returned anyway, and the version of Messi that showed up in 2026 has been arguably as dangerous as ever.

Should he continue to 2030, Messi would become the oldest outfield player in World Cup history at 43, assuming Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t extend his own international career even further. The 2030 tournament will also feature matches hosted across six countries, including Argentina itself, giving Messi a potential shot at playing a World Cup match in front of his home crowd for the first time.

For a player who has spent his career chasing milestones, that possibility alone might be difficult to walk away from.

Final Word on the World Cup

Messi said before the 2022 final that he didn’t think he’d have enough years left to make another run at this stage. He was wrong then, and the eight goals he’s scored this tournament suggest retirement is still the furthest thing from certain.

Sunday could be the end. It could also just be the latest chapter in a career that keeps refusing to close on schedule.

History first. The ending can wait.