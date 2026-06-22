Austria Manager Explains Why Lionel Messi Remains Dangerous Despite Less Effort

Coming off a World Cup hat-trick against Algeria, Lionel Messi proved that he’s still one of the best players in the world at the age of 38.

Argentina is back in action on Monday, taking on Austria for their second match of the tournament. A win for either nation assures their place in the knockout stages, with Messi looking to become the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.

Ahead of the match, Austria’s manager Ralf Rangnick discussed his game plan against Messi and the reigning World Cup champions.

Ralf Rangnick Explains Why Lionel Messi Remains Dangerous

Lionel Messi isn’t the player he used to be, but he remains capable of taking over the game. He scored three goals last week despite less effort on the pitch, proving his doubters wrong.

Speaking to reporters ahead of today’s match, Ralf Rangnick is feeling confident about Austria’s chances against Argentina despite not finding any weakness in Lionel Scaloni’s side.

Rangnick also explained how Messi is still dangerous on the pitch even if he’s not exerting a lot of effort.

“Lionel Messi maybe doesn’t put in the same legwork as in the past. He likes to stay on the sides and sometimes likes to stop in front of the goal, offside,” Rangnick said, via USA Today. “That doesn’t mean they have one man less, but they have one man less that works in counter-pressing. “But that makes him so dangerous because he might be free in a position and we need to be prepared for that. We shouldn’t have too many transition moments or allow transition moments and allow him to be free to accept the ball.”

While Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0, Austria beat Jordan 3-1. It wasn’t an impressive win for Das Team, but they are capable of playing much better.

Lionel Messi Needs Another Goal To Break World Cup Scoring Record

With his three goals against Algeria, Lionel Messi tied Miroslav Klose for most World Cup goals in history at 16. Messi now has an opportunity to break the record and move past Klose later today. It should cement his legacy as one of the greatest World Cup performers ever.

The Argentina superstar is also the current joint-leading scorer of the tournament, tied with Canada‘s Jonathan David and Germany‘s Deniz Undav with three goals.

In addition to the all-time goal scoring record at the World Cup, Messi could also break two more records against Austria.

According to Chosun Daily, Messi needs one more win to record the most wins in World Cup history. And if he scores a goal outside the penalty box, he’ll have the most in World Cup history, surpassing Hivelinho’s record of five.