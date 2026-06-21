Spain World Cup History: Wins, Record, Top Goal Scorers, And More

Compared to how dominant the Spain national team has been over the past few years, the country’s World Cup history doesn’t necessarily reflect that same success. Spain has been featured at the tournament more times than most other nations, but with just one World Cup win in 2010, La Roja still trails behind other countries in terms of overall success at the tournament.

However, heading into the 2026 World Cup, this Spain national team is one of the expected favorites, along with France, to win the tournament.

As Spain’s World Cup run continues, most recently with a dominant win over Saudi Arabia, here’s a look at the national team’s history at the most famous football competition on the planet.

Spain World Cup History

Spain is currently competing at the World Cup for the 17th time in the national team’s history, which is tied for the fifth-most appearances of all-time.

The country’s history at the tournament began in 1934, losing in the quarter-finals before then being barred from the World Cup in 1938 due to the Spanish Civil War. They made the competition again in 1950, but lost in the semifinals.

The Spanish national team then missed out on World Cup qualification in 1954 and 1958, and lost in the group stages in 1962 and 1966, before then missing out on tournament qualification in 1970 and 1974.

It was two more group stage losses for Spain at the World Cup in 1978 and 1982, but the national team finally made the quarter-finals again in 1986 for the first time since the country’s first appearance at the tournament.

From 1990 to 2006, it was either a group-stage, Round of 16, or quarter-final loss for Spain at the World Cup, as the nation was unable to get over the hump that the tournament’s other superpowers consistently reached.

However, after a Round of 16 loss in 2006, the Spanish national team bounced back strongly and won the World Cup in 2010, marking the country’s first appearance in the Final and first-ever tournament win, losing only one game and winning the other six.

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While 2010 was the peak of Spain’s national football team, the country has yet to hit that mark since. The 2014 World Cup saw a group stage loss, while the last two iterations of the competition in 2018 and 2022 saw them fall in the Round of 16.

Though Spain’s World Cup history might not be as decorated compared to its rivals in Europe and South America, the 2026 national team is one of the favorites for this year’s competition. Led by a top-tier squad with some of the best players on the planet, there is hope this Spain national team can bring the country its second-ever World Cup win.

Spain’s All-Time Record, And Top Tournament Goal Scorers

Through its previous 16 total appearances, the all-time Spain World Cup record 31 wins, 18 draws, and 19 losses, with 108 goals for and 78 goals against.

Spain is the only team in World Cup history to lose its first game but go on to win the tournament, coming in the nation’s only win in 2010. They are one of eight nations to ever win the competition.

The squad has also qualified for the World Cup 13 times in a row, which is tied for the third-longest active streak with Argentina, and only trailing Germany and Brazil.

In terms of all-time goal scorers for Spain at the World Cup, David Villa leads the list with nine goals at the tournament. Fernando Morientes, Emilio Butragueno, Raúl, and Fernando Hierro have all scored five goals, while Estanislao Basora, Zarra, Michel, and Fernando Torres have each scored four goals.

Spanish superstar Lamine Yamal recently scored his first World Cup goal at just 18 years old, and he would be a safe bet to eventually replace Villa on the national team’s all-time goal scorer list.

While Spain’s World Cup history includes just one win, the national team won the European championship in 2024, making them the reigning victors of that high-level competition heading into the 2026 tournament. As co-favorites to win this year’s World Cup along with France, there are big expectations on this Spain team, who have already clinched a spot in the knockout rounds.