World Cup Games Today: Full Schedule, Kickoff Times, TV Channels For June 22

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and today, June 22, features four high-level games that could have a massive impact on the rest of the tournament. As the competition continues on, the schedule for World Cup games today features some big-time matchups that will be must-watch on TV.

While some teams have already played two group stage games, with nations like the United States, Mexico, and Germany all clinching spots in the knockout round, teams playing today, including Argentina, France, and Norway, all have the chance to do the same.

As the 2026 tournament rolls on, here is the full schedule of World Cup games today, including the teams that are playing, official kickoff times, and where to watch each soccer game on TV.

World Cup Games Schedule Today For June 22

As the group stage continues, here are the four World Cup games on TV today, when and where each will take place, and which TV channels to watch for all the soccer tournament action.

Argentina vs Austria: 1 pm EST/10 am PST, at Dallas Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

France vs Iraq: 5 pm EST/2 pm PST, at Philadelphia Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Norway vs Senegal: 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, at New York New Jersey Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Jordan vs Algeria: 11 pm EST/8 pm PST, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

Those are all four of the World Cup games today, as the day begins with Lionel Messi and Argentina, followed by Kylian Mbappe and France, and then Erling Haaland and Norway, all highlighting the tournament action on TV.

What’s At Stake For The Games On TV Today

Now that you know the World Cup schedule of games for Monday, June 22, here’s a look at where each team stands, and what’s at stake with a win or loss for each national team competing in the soccer games today.

The day of the World Cup games begins with Argentina vs Austria, as both sides are the only ones in Group J to win their first matchups of the tournament. Messi capped off a hat-trick against Algeria in a 3-0 win to start the competition, while Austria beat Jordan 3-1 on their first match day.

If either side can pull off a win, they will win the group stage and have a guaranteed spot in the knockout round. A loss won’t guarantee advancing, but with each team already having a win, regardless of the result today, both are still in a solid position to move on.

A storyline to watch is if Messi can continue his hot World Cup scoring start, as netting in one more goal would make him the top goal scorer in tournament history. He is currently tied with Miroslav Klose at 16 for the most ever.

The next World Cup game today is France vs Iraq. Led by Mbappe and other stars after a 3-1 win over Senegal, Les Bleus can clinch a knockout round appearance with a win. As for Iraq, after an opening loss to Norway, a win or a draw would be necessary to keep their tournament run alive. France, as they are expected to win the World Cup, is favored to beat Iraq.

Like with Messi, it will be interesting to see if Mbappe can keep his goal-scoring run alive in the game today. He scored twice against Senegal, and is currently tied for third in total World Cup goals with 14, and can move up to second win one more today.

Norway vs Senegal has the chance to be an interesting game, but after Haaland led the Vikings to a win over Iraq, the squad competing at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 looks very strong. A Norway win wouldn’t guarantee they win Group I, as they are currently tied with France, but a victory would make advancing in some form all but certain. Senegal will likely need a win or a draw to keep their World Cup run alive.

Haaland scored twice in his first World Cup game, but as one of the best strikers in the world, he has a chance to stamp his first tournament run with another goal today.

Jordan vs Algeria closes out the group of World Cup games today, as both are coming off a loss and are hopeful to get a result to keep their chances of advancing alive in Group J. Jordan is in the World Cup for the first time, while Algeria is in its fifth total appearance at the tournament. A win for either side would be good, but it won’t guarantee moving on past the group stage.

Those are all of the World Cup games on TV today, as the tournament action for Monday, June 22, is sure to bring a lot of excitement and intrigue, as has been the case with the previous day’s games. Some of the best players in the world are playing today, and now you know when each team is playing and where to watch the soccer games today.