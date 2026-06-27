World Cup Games Today: What’s at Stake for Every Team

Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule closes out group-stage play, with three groups in action, and the stakes could not be more different from one kickoff to the next. Panama is already out and playing for pride. Argentina sits on its throne with Lionel Messi resting. And then there’s the peculiar Algeria-Austria situation in Group J, where Algeria arrives at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with an incentive to avoid climbing into second place.

Not every bracket slot is equal. The Round of 32 opponent waiting on the other side of the Group J runner-up spot is Spain. Expect both Algeria and Austria to be keenly aware of that heading into their 10 p.m. ET kickoff.

Panama vs. England

Group L, 5 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium

Panama is already eliminated and has yet to score a single goal in tournament play. National pride is the only thing left on the line, and for a side that hasn’t made a single notch on the scoreboard, even that asks a lot.

England enters already qualified for the Round of 32 and positioned to top Group L with a win. First place delivers a more favorable Round of 32 opponent. A draw still advances England, likely as runner-up. The Three Lions drew 0-0 with Ghana on Matchday 2, a result that raised questions about their attacking output. Saturday’s match against a depleted, goalless Panama represents their clearest opportunity to build confidence before the knockout stage.

Croatia vs. Ghana

Group L, 5 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field

Ghana has already secured a knockout berth on four points and can still claim the group outright with a win combined with an England stumble against Panama. The preferred outcome for Ghana is likely to protect its position and avoid unnecessary risk heading into the Round of 32.

Croatia, on three points, faces a starker calculation. At minimum, it needs a draw to strengthen its case as one of the best eight third-place teams across the 12-group field. A loss keeps Croatia at three points and leaves its fate entirely in the hands of results elsewhere. Four points is generally regarded as safe territory in the best-thirds race. Three is survivable but fragile.

Colombia vs. Portugal

Group K, 7:30 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium

Colombia arrives at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens already through to the Round of 32 and in control of first place in Group K. A draw keeps Colombia atop the group. Even a loss drops it only to second. Colombia advances regardless of the result.

Portugal needs a win to claim the group and the better knockout seeding that comes with it. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side drew 1-1 with DR Congo in its opener, a result that surprised most observers, but has shown the capacity for dangerous attacking stretches. Second place in Group K means a Round of 32 matchup against the Group L runner-up, either England or Ghana, according to ESPN’s bracket projections.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Group K, 7:30 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

DR Congo must win Saturday to reach four points and establish itself as a credible candidate among the best eight third-place teams. A draw or loss eliminates DR Congo in most scenarios, making this the most urgent survival match of the 7:30 p.m. ET slate.

Uzbekistan arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at zero points with a minus-7 goal differential, effectively eliminated under any realistic projection. Its singular purpose Saturday is disruption, to knock DR Congo out of contention while leaving its own prospects on the flimsiest possible mathematical life support. A draw or loss confirms both sides’ eliminations in most scenarios, according to NBC Sports.

Algeria vs. Austria

Group J, 10 p.m. ET, Arrowhead Stadium

Both Algeria and Austria enter Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on three points, and both arrive knowing that Group J’s runner-up draws Spain in the Round of 32. Argentina won the group and faces the Group H runner-up instead. That gap in reward shapes the entire tactical subtext of this match.

A draw advances both teams. It also positions Algeria, currently behind Austria on goal differential, to finish third rather than second, which under the best-thirds bracket rules would likely mean a less dominant Round of 32 opponent than Spain. Analysts have flagged the scenario as a potential incentive for Algeria to settle for a low-scoring draw. Austria’s path is different but still cautious. A win or draw advances Das Team comfortably. Lose, and Austria must hope the math in other groups holds. A win by either side hands it second place and the Spain assignment that comes with it.

Jordan vs. Argentina

Group J, 10 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium

Jordan is eliminated. Argentina has already won Group J. Manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Lionel Messi will not start Saturday, with a rotated squad expected to take the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against an outclassed opponent.

Argentina‘s Round of 32 matchup is already set — the runner-up from Group H, the 2026 World Cup Cinderella team, the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde, according to Yahoo! Sports. For Jordan, Saturday is a chance to exit with dignity and, ideally, to exit with a goal, something Panama has yet to manage. For Argentina, it’s 90 minutes of rest management before its real World Cup title defense gets underway in the single-elimination knockout stage.

There’s a lot going on in the World Cup on Saturday. Most of it matters. Some of it, for Panama, Jordan and Uzbekistan, is nothing but a matter of pride.